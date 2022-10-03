JUST IN
Adani Ports, Vedanta group co-bidders for Puducherry's Karaikal port
Business Standard

Data story: India adds 3,011 new Covid cases; active tally at 36,126

Topics
Coronavirus | ICMR | Covid-19 XE Variant

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

Covid-19 booster
A man walks past a hoarding promoting Covid-19 vaccine booster dose in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

India on October 3 reported a decrease of 1,318 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 36,126. The country is thirty-eighth among the most affected countries globally by active cases.

On October 3, it added 3,011 cases to take its total caseload to 44,597,498. And, with 28 new fatalities, including 20 more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 528,701, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 170,034 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on October 2, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,187,706,075. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 44,032,671 — or 98.73 per cent of the total caseload — with 4,301 new cured cases being reported on October 3.

  • India has added 25,255 cases in the past 7 days.
  • India has so far administered 2,187,706,075 vaccine doses.
  • The count of active cases across India on October 3 saw a decrease of 1,318, compared with 849 on October 2.
  • With 4,301 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.73%, while the fatality rate is at 1.19%.
  • India’s new daily closed cases stand at 4,329 — 28 deaths and 4,301 recoveries.

  • India on October 2 conducted 134,849 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 895,748,895.

  • The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8122252), Kerala (6807937), Karnataka (4065057), Tamil Nadu (3584102), and Andhra Pradesh (2338372).
  • The five states with the most active cases are Kerala (9348), Tamil Nadu (5415), West Bengal (3052), Maharashtra (2916) and Karnataka (2861).
  • The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148347), Kerala (71192), Karnataka (40284), Tamil Nadu (38047), and Delhi (26502).

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 09:55 IST

