Data story: India adds 3,011 new Covid cases; active tally at 36,126

India on October 3 reported a decrease of 1,318 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 36,126. The country is thirty-eighth among the most affected countries globally by active cases.
On October 3, it added 3,011 cases to take its total caseload to 44,597,498. And, with 28 new fatalities, including 20 more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 528,701, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 170,034 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on October 2, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,187,706,075. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 44,032,671 — or 98.73 per cent of the total caseload — with 4,301 new cured cases being reported on October 3.
First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 09:55 IST
