Business Standard

Data story: India adds 3,615 new Covid cases; death toll at 528,584

India has added 31,489 cases in the past 7 days

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

covid
A health worker testing for Covid-19 collects swab samples of residents in Gurugram. (PTI photo)

India on September 28 reported a decrease of 1,379 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 40,979. The country is thirty-seventh among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On September 28, it added 3,615 cases to take its total caseload to 44,579,088. And, with 22 new fatalities, including eight more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 528,584, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 1,387,533 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on September 27, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,179,631,500. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 44,009,525 — or 98.72 per cent of the total caseload — with 4,972 new cured cases being reported on September 28.
  • India has added 31,489 cases in the past 7 days.
  • India has so far administered 2,179,631,500 vaccine doses.
  • The count of active cases across India on September 28 saw a decrease of 1,379, compared with 1,057 on September 27.
  • With 4,972 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.72%, while the fatality rate is at 1.19%.
  • India’s new daily closed cases stand at 4,994 — 22 deaths and 4,972 recoveries.
  • India on September 27 conducted 323,293 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 899,416,853.
  • The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8120009), Kerala (6801293), Karnataka (4064082), Tamil Nadu (3581516), and Andhra Pradesh (2338209).
  • The five states with the most active cases are Kerala (12113), Tamil Nadu (5472), Maharashtra (3502), West Bengal (3099), and Karnataka (2760).
  • The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148333), Kerala (71118), Karnataka (40281), Tamil Nadu (38046), and Delhi (26501).
.

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 09:56 IST

