Data story: India adds 408 new Covid cases; active tally at 5,881

India has added 3,807 cases in the past 7 days

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

India on November 24 reported a fall of 165 in active coronavirus cases taking the count to 5,881. The country is seventy-fifth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On November 24, it added 408 cases to take its total caseload to 44,670,483. And, with 5 new deaths, its Covid-19 death toll reached 530,596, or 1.18 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 90,008 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on November 23, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far has reached 21,988,78,448. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 441,34,001 — or 98.80 per cent of the total caseload — with 568 cured cases being reported on November 24.
  • India has added 3,807 cases in the past 7 days.
  • India has so far administered 21,988,78,448 vaccine doses.
  • The count of active cases across India on November 24 saw a decrease of 165, compared with 163 on November 23.
  • With 568 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.80%, while the fatality rate is at 1.19%.
  • India’s new daily closed cases stand at 573 — 5 deaths and 568 recoveries.
  • India on November 22 conducted 230,054 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 904,751,609.
  • The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8135398), Kerala (6825585), Karnataka (4070929), Tamil Nadu (3593975), and Andhra Pradesh (2339046).
  • The five states with the most active cases are Kerala (1897), Karnataka (1536), Maharashtra (614), Tamil Nadu (385), and Gujarat (241).
  • The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148404), Kerala (71485), Karnataka (40302), Tamil Nadu (38049), and Delhi (26516).
First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 09:01 IST

