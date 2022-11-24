Data story: India adds 408 new Covid cases; active tally at 5,881

.
India on November 24 reported a fall of 165 in active coronavirus
cases taking the count to 5,881. The country is seventy-fifth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On November 24, it added 408 cases to take its total caseload to 44,670,483. And, with 5 new deaths, its Covid-19 death toll reached 530,596, or 1.18 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 90,008 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on November 23, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far has reached 21,988,78,448. The count of recovered coronavirus
cases across India, meanwhile, reached 441,34,001 — or 98.80 per cent of the total caseload — with 568 cured cases being reported on November 24.
India has added 3,807 cases in the past 7 days.
India has so far administered 21,988,78,448 vaccine doses.
The count of active cases across India on November 24 saw a decrease of 165, compared with 163 on November 23.
With 568 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.80%, while the fatality rate is at 1.19%.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 573 — 5 deaths and 568 recoveries.
India on November 22 conducted 230,054 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 904,751,609.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8135398), Kerala (6825585), Karnataka (4070929), Tamil Nadu (3593975), and Andhra Pradesh (2339046).
The five states with the most active cases are Kerala (1897), Karnataka (1536), Maharashtra (614), Tamil Nadu (385), and Gujarat (241).
The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148404), Kerala (71485), Karnataka (40302), Tamil Nadu (38049), and Delhi (26516).
