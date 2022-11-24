Data story: India adds 408 new Covid cases; active tally at 5,881

India on November 24 reported a fall of 165 in active cases taking the count to 5,881. The country is seventy-fifth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On November 24, it added 408 cases to take its total caseload to 44,670,483. And, with 5 new deaths, its Covid-19 death toll reached 530,596, or 1.18 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 90,008 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on November 23, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far has reached 21,988,78,448. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 441,34,001 — or 98.80 per cent of the total caseload — with 568 cured cases being reported on November 24.