DATA STORY: India adds 58,419 cases, lowest daily-spike in 81 days

India on Sunday reported a net reduction of 30,776 in active cases to take its count to 729,243. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 6.29 per cent (one in 14). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Saturday, it added 58,419 cases to take its total caseload to 29,881,965. And, with 1,576 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 386,713, or 1.29 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 3,810,554 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Saturday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 276,693,572. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 28,766,009 – or 96.27 per cent of total caseload – with 87,619 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.

With a daily increase of 58,419 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from, 29,823,546 on Sunday to 29,881,965– an increase of 0.2%. has reached 386,713, with 1,576 fatalities, an all-time high in daily spike. Now the second-most-affected country by active cases, total cases and recovery, and third by death, India has added 441,976 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 6.29% of all active cases globally (one in every 14 active cases), and 9.94% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 276,693,572 vaccine doses. That is 925.95 per cent of its total caseload, and 19.86 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (32271188), Uttar Pradesh (30426240), Gujarat (25834905), Rajasthan (25621806), and West Bengal (23045019).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (411297), Gujarat (404477), Delhi (403448), Uttarakhand (365207), and J&K (338563).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 14 days.

The count of active cases across India on Sunday saw a net reduction of 30,776, compared with 38,637 on Saturday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are West Bengal (322), Manipur (292), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (3), and Arunachal Pradesh (2).

With 87,619 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 96.27%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.29%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.66%), Uttarakhand (2.08%), and Maharashtra (1.97%). The rate in as many as 18 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 89,195 — 1,576 deaths and 87,619 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.76%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.2%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 354.2 days, and for deaths at 169.7 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (12443), Maharashtra (8912), Tamil Nadu (8183), Karnataka (5815), and Andhra Pradesh (5674).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Karnataka (94.12%), Kerala (95.74%), and Maharashtra (95.76%).

India on Saturday conducted 1,811,446 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 391,019,083. The test positivity rate recorded was 3.2%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (18.54%), Maharashtra (15.17%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.51%), Kerala (12.8%), and Sikkim (12.01%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are, Meghalaya (11.43%), Sikkim (10.34%), Kerala (10.22%), Manipur (10.08%), and Goa (8.71%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1106100), J&K (694646), Kerala (612163), Karnataka (481997), and Uttarakhand (468744).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5963420), Karnataka (2801936), Kerala (2797747), Tamil Nadu (2414680), and Andhra Pradesh (1844917).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 8912 new cases to take its tally to 5963420.

Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 5815 cases to take its tally to 2801936.

Kerala, the third-most-affected state by total tally, has added 12443 cases to take its tally to 2797747.

Tamil Nadu has added 8183 cases to take its tally to 2414680.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 5674 to 1844917.

Uttar Pradesh has added 257 cases to take its tally to 1704139.

Delhi has added 135 cases to take its tally to 1432168.