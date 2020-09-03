DATA STORY: India adds 83,883 cases in its biggest single-day spike so far

India on Thursday reported its biggest single-day spike in count of confirmed coronavirus cases. With an addition of 83,883 cases in a day, the country’s Covid-19 tally reached 3,853,406. A large part of these cases were recoveries: at 68,584, the number of new cured cases was also the highest in a day so far. India’s corona death toll, meanwhile, reached 67,376, with 1,043 fatalities being reported in 24 hours.
The third-most-affected country by total cases, second by active cases, and fourth by death toll, India has added 543,172 cases in the past 7 days alone. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday (September 3, 2020):
India now accounts for 11.87% of all active cases globally (one in every 8 active cases), and 7.77% of all deaths (one in every 13).
The count of active cases reported across India has increased by 14,256, against 15,286 on Wednesday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Karnataka (3,460), Maharashtra (3,182), Andhra Pradesh (1,866), Assam (1,713), and Chhattisgarh (1,631).
With 68,584 new daily recoveries, the most so far, India’s recovery rate has improved to 77.09%, while death rate has come down to 1.75%.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 69,627 — 1,043 deaths and 68,584 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.52%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 2.2%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 31.5 days, for active cases at 39.3 days, and for deaths at 44.4 days.
The states and UTs that have seen their respective biggest single-day spikes in total cases are Maharashtra (17,433), Karnataka (9,860), Chhattisgarh (2,296), Haryana (1,792), Uttarakhand (836), Goa (636), Tripura (590), Chandigarh (239).
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (17,433), Andhra Pradesh (10,392), Karnataka (9,860), Tamil Nadu (5,990), and Uttar Pradesh (5,682).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Chhattisgarh (51.06%), Jharkhand (66.31%), Punjab (69.74%), Kerala (71.44%), and Karnataka (72.21%).
India on Wednesday conducted 1,172,179 coronavirus tests — the most in a day so far — and had a test positivity rate of 7.2%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (19.25%), Puducherry (19.25%), Chandigarh (14.9%), Andhra Pradesh (11.85%), and Karnataka (11.84%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Goa (37.24%), Puducherry (29.94%), Chandigarh (27.6%), Maharashtra (22.68%), and Chhattisgarh (17.62%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (82,594), J&K (75,474), Andhra Pradesh (73,602), Assam (68,458), and Tamil Nadu (65,581).
Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (825,739), Andhra Pradesh (455,531), Tamil Nadu (439,959), Karnataka (361,341), and Uttar Pradesh (241,439).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 17,433 cases, its sharpest single-day jump. The state has added 143,356 cases in the past 10 days alone.
Andhra Pradesh, the second-most-affected state by total cases, has added 73,062 cases in the past seven days alone. On Thursday it added 10,392 cases.
Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 5,990, has added more than 5,000 cases on each of the past 43 days.
Karnataka has reported 9,860 cases, its highest in a day so far, to take its tally to 361,341.
Delhi has added 2,509 cases to take its total tally to 179,569. The national capital has added 10,157 cases in the past 5 days alone.
