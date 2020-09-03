DATA STORY: India adds 83,883 cases in its biggest single-day spike so far

India on Thursday reported its biggest single-day spike in count of confirmed cases. With an addition of 83,883 cases in a day, the country’s Covid-19 tally reached 3,853,406. A large part of these cases were recoveries: at 68,584, the number of new cured cases was also the highest in a day so far. India’s corona death toll, meanwhile, reached 67,376, with 1,043 fatalities being reported in 24 hours.

The third-most-affected country by total cases, second by active cases, and fourth by death toll, India has added 543,172 cases in the past 7 days alone. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday (September 3, 2020):

