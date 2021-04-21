DATA STORY: India adds nearly 300,000 new Covid cases, reports 2,023 deaths

India on Wednesday reported a net increase of 125,561 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 2,157,538. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 11.97 per cent (one in 8). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Wednesday, it added 295,041 cases to take its total caseload to 15,616,130. And, with 2,023 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 182,553, or 1.17 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 2,990,197 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Tuesday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 130,119,310. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 13,276,039 – or 85.01 per cent of total caseload – with 167,457 new cured cases being reported on Wednesday.
-
With a daily increase of 295,041 in total cases, the highest ever, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 15,321,089 on Tuesday to 15,616,130 – an increase of 1.9%. Death toll has reached 182,553, with 2,023 fatalities, the most in a day so far. Now the second-most-affected country by active cases, total cases and recovery, and fourth by death, India has added 1,742,305 cases in the past 7 days.
-
India now accounts for 11.77% of all active cases globally (one in every 8 active cases), and 5.97% of all deaths (one in every 17 deaths).
-
India has so far vaccinated 130,119,310 people. That is 833.62 per cent of its total caseload, and 9.3553 per cent of its population.
-
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (17688837), Rajasthan (16204121), Uttar Pradesh (15774485), Gujarat (14761113), and West Bengal (13335374).
-
Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (246569), Gujarat (231103), Chhattisgarh (221182), Delhi (201302), and Rajasthan (199970).
-
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 4 days.
-
The count of active cases across India on Tuesday saw a net increase of 125,561, compared with 102,648 on Tuesday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Karnataka (17074), Kerala (15669), Uttar Pradesh (15021), Rajasthan (8930), and Delhi (8688).
-
With 167,457 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 85.01%, while fatality rate has come down marginally to 1.17%.
-
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.60%), Sikkim (2.00%), and Maharashtra (1.57%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 169,480 — 2,023 deaths and 167,457 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.21%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 1.8%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 36.3 days, and for deaths at 62.2 days.
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (62097), Uttar Pradesh (29574), Delhi (28395), Karnataka (21794), and Kerala (19577).
-
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Uttar Pradesh (74.30%), Chhattisgarh (77.02%), Rajasthan (79.75%), Jharkhand (79.85%), and Gujarat (80.82%).
-
India on Tuesday conducted 1,639,357 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 271,053,392. The test positivity rate recorded was 18.0%.
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Maharashtra (16.27%), Goa (11.58%), Ladakh (11.41%), Chandigarh (9.54%), and Nagaland (8.97%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Delhi (32.82%), Goa (32.25%), Chhattisgarh (30.82%), Madhya Pradesh (24.77%), and Andhra Pradesh (23.7%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (876773), J&K (502226), Kerala (405363), Karnataka (353218), and Telangana (303408).
-
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (3960359), Kerala (1272645), Karnataka (1198644), Tamil Nadu (1013378), and Andhra Pradesh (976987).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 62,097 new cases to take its tally to 3960359. The state has added 606,408 cases in the past 10 days.
-
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 19,577 cases to take its tally to 1272645.
-
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 21,794 cases to take its tally to 1198644.
-
Tamil Nadu has added 10986 cases to take its tally to 1013378.
-
Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 8987 to 976987.
-
Uttar Pradesh has added 29,574 cases to take its tally to 909405.
-
Delhi has added 28,395 cases to take its tally to 905541.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU