DATA STORY: India administers 13 mn doses in 24 hrs; Kerala posts 30k cases

India on Wednesday reported a net increase of 7,541 in active cases to take its count to 378,181. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 2.03 per cent (one in 49). The country is tenth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Tuesday, it added 41,965 cases to take its total caseload to 32,810,845 from 32,768,880 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 460 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 439,020, or 1.34 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 13,318,718 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Tuesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 654,113,508. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 31,993,644 – or 97.51 per cent of total caseload – with 33,964 new cured cases being reported on Wednesday.

Now the tenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 298,479 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 2.02% of all active cases globally (one in every 49 active cases), and 9.69% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 654,113,508 vaccine doses. That is 1993.58 per cent of its total caseload, and 46.88 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 28 days.

The count of active cases across India on Wednesday saw a net addition of 7,541, compared to net reduction of 5,684 on Tuesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (9401), Jammu and Kashmir (66), Manipur (57), Nagaland (48), and Puducherry (48).

With 33,964 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.51%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.34%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.74%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.12%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 34,424 — 460 deaths and 33,964 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.33%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 541.6 days, and for deaths at 661.2 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (30203), Maharashtra (4196), Tamil Nadu (1512), Karnataka (1217), and Andhra Pradesh (1115).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (94.08%).

India on Tuesday conducted 1,606,785 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 523,184,293. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.6%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.73%), Goa (14.38%), Kerala (12.79%), Sikkim (12.71%), and Maharashtra (11.96%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Kerala (18.86%), Manipur (8.77%), Sikkim (8.33%), Nagaland (3.78%), and Meghalaya (2.7%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1372061), J&K (982935), Kerala (881924), Karnataka (643464), and Telangana (625786).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6464876), Kerala (4057233), Karnataka (2949445), Tamil Nadu (2614872), and Andhra Pradesh (2014116).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 4196 new cases to take its tally to 6464876.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 30203 cases to take its tally to 4057233.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 1217 cases to take its tally to 2949445.

Tamil Nadu has added 1512 cases to take its tally to 2614872.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 1115 to 2014116.

Uttar Pradesh has added 64 cases to take its tally to 1709335.

Delhi has added 28 cases to take its tally to 1437764.