DATA STORY: India has added 641,814, or 13.25% of all its cases, in past 7 days

India has reported more than 90,000 new daily cases on six of the past seven days — overall addition of 641,814, or 13.25 per cent of its total caseload, in the past seven days alone. On Monday the country’s count of Covid-19 cases rose by 92,071 to 4,846,427. A net addition of 13,423 took the number of active cases to 986,598, and 1,136 more fatalities in the past 24 hours took the total Covid in the country to 79,722.

India is the second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday (September 14, 2020):

