DATA STORY: India in Sep saw 32% more cases, 33% more deaths, 41% more recoveries than Aug

India added 2,604,518 cases to its coronavirus tally in the month of September, nearly 32 per cent more than the 1,982,375 reported in August. The country’s net addition to active cases during the month, at 158,466, was 33 per cent less than the previous month’s 236,657. Fatalities reported in India during September stood at 33,028, or 15 per cent more than 28,722 in August. Recoveries during the months, meanwhile zoomed 41 per cent from 1,716,996 to 2,413,024 during the same period.
The country on Friday reported a net increase of 1,512 to take the number of active cases to 942,217. An addition of 81,484 cases overall pushed the tally to 6,394,068. With 1,095 fatalities in 24 hours, the country’s death toll reached 99,773. And with 78,877 new cured cases, total recoveries reached 5,352,078, or 83.70 of total infections reported so far.
The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 575,498 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday (October 2, 2020):
With a daily increase of 81,484 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 6,312,584 on Thursday to 6,394,068 – an increase of 1.3%. Death toll has reached 99,773, with 1,095 fatalities in a day. The second-most-affected country by total cases and active cases, and third by death toll, India has added 575,498 cases in the past 7 days alone.
India now accounts for 12.11% of all active cases globally (one in every 8 active cases), and 9.71% of all deaths (one in every 10).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 13 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net increase of 1512, against 264 on Thursday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Kerala (5278), Karnataka (2796), Rajasthan (226), West Bengal (220), and Meghalaya (135).
With 78877 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 83.70; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.56%.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 79,972 — 1095 deaths and 78877 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.37%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 1.3%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 54 days, for active cases at 431.6 days, and for deaths at 62.8 days.
The only state that has seen its biggest single-day spike in total cases today is Rajasthan (2,193).
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (16476), Karnataka (10070), Kerala (8135), Andhra Pradesh (6751), and Tamil Nadu (5688).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (64.17%), Chhattisgarh (72.92%), J&K (76.88%), Tripura (78.13%), and Maharashtra (78.84%).
India on Thursday conducted 1,097,947 coronavirus tests, and had a test positivity rate of 7.4%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (20.38%), Chandigarh (15.38%), Puducherry (14.39%), Goa (13.21%), and Karnataka (12.24%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Goa (25%), Maharashtra (18.26%), Chhattisgarh (16.97%), Kerala (13.61%), and Chandigarh (13.21%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (158241), J&K (124496), Andhra Pradesh (112563), Assam (103905), and Tamil Nadu (98312).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1400922), Andhra Pradesh (700235), Karnataka (611837), Tamil Nadu (603290), and Uttar Pradesh (403101).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 16,476 cases. The state has added 176542 cases in the past 10 days.
Andhra Pradesh, the second-most-affected state by total cases, has added 45,850 cases in the past seven days alone. On Friday it added 6751 cases.
Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 5,688, has added more than 5,000 cases on each of the past 72 days.
Karnataka has reported 10070 cases, to take its tally to 611837.
Delhi has added 3037 cases to take its tally to 282752.
