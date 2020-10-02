DATA STORY: India in Sep saw 32% more cases, 33% more deaths, 41% more recoveries than Aug

India added 2,604,518 cases to its tally in the month of September, nearly 32 per cent more than the 1,982,375 reported in August. The country’s net addition to active cases during the month, at 158,466, was 33 per cent less than the previous month’s 236,657. Fatalities reported in India during September stood at 33,028, or 15 per cent more than 28,722 in August. Recoveries during the months, meanwhile zoomed 41 per cent from 1,716,996 to 2,413,024 during the same period.

The country on Friday reported a net increase of 1,512 to take the number of active cases to 942,217. An addition of 81,484 cases overall pushed the tally to 6,394,068. With 1,095 fatalities in 24 hours, the country’s reached 99,773. And with 78,877 new cured cases, total recoveries reached 5,352,078, or 83.70 of total infections reported so far.

The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 575,498 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday (October 2, 2020):

