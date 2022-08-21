First Published: Sun, August 21 2022. 09:43 IST
Data story: India logs 11,539 new Covid cases; active tally below 100,000
India reported a decrease of 1,287 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 99,879
India has so far administered 2,096,706,895 vaccine doses.
India on August 21 reported a decrease of 1,287 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 99,879. The country is twenty-second among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On August 21, it added 11,539 cases to take its total caseload to 44,339,429. And, with 43new fatalities, including nine more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 527,332, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 2,658,755 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on August 20, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,096,706,895. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,712,218 — or 98.59 per cent of the total caseload — with 12,783 new cured cases being reported on August 21.