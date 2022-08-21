JUST IN
Data story: India logs 11,539 new Covid cases; active tally below 100,000
Himachal landslides: CM directs top officials to expedite rescue operations
Pro-Russia authorities claim new Ukraine shelling at nuclear plant
UP tops list as e-commerce complaints record 300% spike in last 5 years
Indian to develop two hydropower plants in Nepal as China abandons projects
Covid cases surge in Lucknow as 115 infections reported in 24 hours
School enrolment rate has increased by 14.5% in last 2 years: J-K L-G Sinha
Latest news LIVE: India reports 11,539 new Covid cases, 43 deaths in 24 hrs
Assam Khagorijan oil field resumes operations after nearly 15 yrs
Odisha steps up vigil in flood-hit districts to check waterborne diseases
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Himachal landslides: CM directs top officials to expedite rescue operations
Business Standard

Data story: India logs 11,539 new Covid cases; active tally below 100,000

India reported a decrease of 1,287 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 99,879

Topics
Coronavirus | Health Ministry | Covid-19 XE Variant

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

While the number of hospitals administering booster doses remained low on Day 1 of booster doses for the entire adult population, the number of beneficiaries opting for the jab was also fewer
India has so far administered 2,096,706,895 vaccine doses.

India on August 21 reported a decrease of 1,287 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 99,879. The country is twenty-second among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On August 21, it added 11,539 cases to take its total caseload to 44,339,429. And, with 43new fatalities, including nine more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 527,332, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,658,755 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on August 20, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,096,706,895. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,712,218 — or 98.59 per cent of the total caseload — with 12,783 new cured cases being reported on August 21.
  • India has added 85,965 cases in the past 7 days.
  • India has so far administered 2,096,706,895 vaccine doses.
  • The count of active cases across India on August 21 saw a decrease of 1,287, compared with 664 on August 20.
  • With 12,783 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.59%, while the fatality rate at 1.19%.
  • India’s new daily closed cases stand at 12,826— 43deaths and 12,783 recoveries.
  • India on August 20 conducted 307,680 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 882,495,963.
  • The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8082551), Kerala (6743298), Karnataka (4040111), Tamil Nadu (3562719), and Andhra Pradesh (2335791).
  • The five states with the most active cases are Punjab (16052), Maharashtra (11866), Karnataka (10452), Kerala (7774), and Tamil Nadu (6087).
  • The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148193), Kerala (70703), Karnataka (40208), Tamil Nadu (38033), and Delhi (26420).

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Sun, August 21 2022. 09:43 IST

`