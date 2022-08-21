Data story: India logs 11,539 new Covid cases; active tally below 100,000

India has added 85,965 cases in the past 7 days.

India has so far administered 2,096,706,895 vaccine doses.

The count of active cases across India on August 21 saw a decrease of 1,287, compared with 664 on August 20.

With 12,783 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.59%, while the fatality rate at 1.19%.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 12,826— 43deaths and 12,783 recoveries.

India on August 20 conducted 307,680 tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 882,495,963.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8082551), Kerala (6743298), Karnataka (4040111), Tamil Nadu (3562719), and Andhra Pradesh (2335791).

The five states with the most active cases are Punjab (16052), Maharashtra (11866), Karnataka (10452), Kerala (7774), and Tamil Nadu (6087).

The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148193), Kerala (70703), Karnataka (40208), Tamil Nadu (38033), and Delhi (26420). With 2,658,755 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on August 20, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,096,706,895. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,712,218 — or 98.59 per cent of the total caseload — with 12,783 new cured cases being reported on August 21.

India on August 21 reported a decrease of 1,287 in active cases to take its count to 99,879. The country is twenty-second among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On August 21, it added 11,539 cases to take its total caseload to 44,339,429. And, with 43new fatalities, including nine more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 reached 527,332, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.