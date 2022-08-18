Data story: India logs 12,608 new cases of Covid-19; 72 more deaths

India on August 18 reported a decrease of 3,715 in active cases to take its count to 101,343. The country is twenty-fourth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On August 18, it added 12,608 cases to take its total caseload to 44,298,864. And, with 72 new fatalities, including 29 more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 527,206, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

India has added 91,868 cases in the past 7 days.

India has so far administered 2,089,579,722 vaccine doses.

The count of active cases across India on August 18 saw a decrease of 3715, compared with 6,194 on August 17.

With 16,251 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.58%, while the fatality rate at 1.19%.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 16,323 — 72 deaths and 16,251 recoveries.

India on August 17 conducted 362,020 tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 881,418,561.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8076165), Kerala (6739909), Karnataka (4034496), Tamil Nadu (3560810), and Andhra Pradesh (2335247).

The five states with the most active cases are Punjab (15184), Maharashtra (11370), Karnataka (8764), Kerala (7963), and Tamil Nadu (6809).

The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148180), Kerala (70679), Karnataka (40197), Tamil Nadu (38033), and Delhi (26400). With 3,864,471 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on August 17, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,089,579,722. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,670,315 — or 98.58 per cent of the total caseload — with 16,251 new cured cases being reported on August 18.