Data story: India logs 13,166 new cases; death toll rises to 513,226

India on Friday reported a net decrease of 14,124 in active cases to take its count to 134,235. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.21 per cent (one in 476). The country is forty-first among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 13,166 cases to take its total caseload to 42,894,345 from 42,881,179 — an increase of 0.03%. And, with 302 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 513,226, or 1.2 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 3,204,426 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Thursday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,768,689,266. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,246,884 — or 98.49 per cent of total caseload — with 26,988 new cured cases being reported on Friday.

Now the forty-first-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 114,110 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.21% of all active cases globally (one in every 476 active cases), and 8.65% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,768,689,266 vaccine doses. That is 4123.36 per cent of its total caseload, and 126.24 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 22 days.

The count of active cases across India on Friday saw a net decrease of 14,124, compared with 16,163 on Thursday.

With 26,988 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.49%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.2%

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.33%), Nagaland (2.13%), and Maharashtra (1.83%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 27,290 — 302 deaths and 26,988 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.11%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 2257.9 days, and for deaths at 1177.6 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (4064), Maharashtra (1182), Mizoram (1057), Rajasthan (944), and Madhya Pradesh (668).

India on Thursday conducted 1,030,016 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 764,599,181. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.3%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7862650), Kerala (6487837), Karnataka (3939287), Tamil Nadu (3447581), and Andhra Pradesh (2317184).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 1182 new cases to take its tally to 7862650.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 4064 cases to take its tally to 6487837.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 588 cases to take its tally to 3939287.

Tamil Nadu has added 575 cases to take its tally to 3447581.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 220 to 2317184.

Uttar Pradesh has added 491 cases to take its tally to 2066368.

West Bengal has added 246 cases to take its tally to 2014307.

Delhi has added 556 cases to take its tally to 1858154.