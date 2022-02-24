Data story: India logs 14,148 new cases; death toll rises to 512,924

India on Thursday reported a net decrease of 16,163 in active cases to take its count to 148,359. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.23 per cent (one in 435). The country is forty-first among the most affected countries by active cases. On Wednesday, it added 14,148 cases to take its total caseload to 42,881,179 from 42,867,031 — an increase of 0.03%. And, with 302 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 512,924, or 1.2 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 3,049,988 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Wednesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,765,231,385. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,219,896 — or 98.46 per cent of total caseload — with 30,009 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.

Now the forty-first-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 126,864 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.23% of all active cases globally (one in every 435 active cases), and 8.65% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,765,231,385 vaccine doses. That is 4116.56 per cent of its total caseload, and 125.99 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 21 days.

The count of active cases across India on Thursday saw a net decrease of 16,163, compared with 16,553 on Wednesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Himachal Pradesh (42).

With 30,009 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.46%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.2%

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.33%), Nagaland (2.13%), and Maharashtra (1.83%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 30,311 — 302 deaths and 30,009 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.99%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 2100.5 days, and for deaths at 1176.9 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (5023), Maharashtra (1151), Mizoram (964), Rajasthan (769), and Madhya Pradesh (690).

India on Wednesday conducted 1,155,147 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 763,569,165. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.2%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7861468), Kerala (6483773), Karnataka (3938699), Tamil Nadu (3447006), and Andhra Pradesh (2316964).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 1151 new cases to take its tally to 7861468.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 5023 cases to take its tally to 6483773.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 667 cases to take its tally to 3938699.

Tamil Nadu has added 618 cases to take its tally to 3447006.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 253 to 2316964.

Uttar Pradesh has added 465 cases to take its tally to 2065877.

West Bengal has added 272 cases to take its tally to 2014061.

Delhi has added 583 cases to take its tally to 1857598.