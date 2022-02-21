Data story: India logs 16,051 cases; smallest single-day jump in 2022

India on Monday reported a net decrease of 22,056 in active cases to take its count to 202,131. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.29 per cent (one in 345). The country is thirty fifth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 16,051 cases to take its total caseload to 42,838,524 from 42,822,473 — an increase of 0.04%. And, with 206 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 512,109, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 700,706 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Sunday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,754,625,710. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,124,284 — or 98.33 per cent of total caseload — with 37,901 new cured cases being reported on Monday.

Now the thirty-fifth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 172,990 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.29% of all active cases globally (one in every 345 active cases), and 8.69% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,754,625,710 vaccine doses. That is 4095.9 per cent of its total caseload, and 125.23 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 18 days.

The count of active cases across India on Monday saw a net decrease of 22,056, compared with 29,552 on Sunday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Uttarakhand (93).

With 37,901 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.33%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.19%

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.33%), Nagaland (2.13%), and Maharashtra (1.83%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 38,107 — 206 deaths and 37,901 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.54%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 1849.6 days, and for deaths at 1722.8 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (5427), Maharashtra (1437), Rajasthan (1022), Karnataka (1001), and Madhya Pradesh (950).

India on Sunday conducted 831,087 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 760,146,333. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.9%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7858431), Kerala (6468990), Karnataka (3936586), Tamil Nadu (3444929), and Andhra Pradesh (2316285).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 1437 new cases to take its tally to 7858431.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 5427 cases to take its tally to 6468990.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 1001 cases to take its tally to 3936586.

Tamil Nadu has added 949 cases to take its tally to 3444929.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 335 to 2316285.

Uttar Pradesh has added 613 cases to take its tally to 2064490.

West Bengal has added 278 cases to take its tally to 2013353.

Delhi has added 662 cases to take its tally to 1856071.