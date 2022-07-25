Data story: India logs 16,866 new cases, active infections see net decline

.
India reported a decrease of 1,323 in active coronavirus
cases to take its count to 150,877. The country is twenty-ninth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On July 25, it added 16,866 cases to take its total caseload to 43,905,621. And, with 41 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll
reached 526,074 , or 1.20 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 1,682,390 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on July 24, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 202,766,615. The count of recovered coronavirus
cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,228,670 — or 98.46 per cent of the total caseload — with 18,148 new cured cases being reported on July 25.
.
-
India has added 138,087 cases in the past 7 days.
-
India has so far administered 202,766,615 vaccine doses.
-
The count of active cases across India on July 25 saw a decrease of 1,323, compared with an increase of 2,100 on July 24.
-
With 18,148 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.46%, while the fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.21%.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 18,189 — 41 deaths and 18,148 recoveries.
-
India on July 24 conducted 239,751 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 872,759,815.
-
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8034261), Kerala (6709092), Karnataka (3995778), Tamil Nadu (3532343), and Andhra Pradesh (2329921).
-
The five states with the most active cases are West Bengal (24329), Kerala (19427), Tamil Nadu (15409), Maharashtra (14692), and Karnataka (9162).
-
The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148062), Kerala (70386), Karnataka (40132), Tamil Nadu (38032), and Delhi (26301).
