Data story: India logs 19,406 new Covid cases, active tally at 134,793

India has added 126,856 cases in the past 7 days.

India has so far administered 2,059,220,794 vaccine doses.

The count of active cases across India on August 6 saw a decrease of 571, compared with 1,114 on August 5.

With 19,928 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.50%, while the fatality rate at 1.19%.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 19,977 — 49 deaths and 19,928 recoveries.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8055989), Kerala (6727584), Karnataka (4016556), Tamil Nadu (3550547), and Andhra Pradesh (2333224).

The five states with the most active cases are Maharashtra (11906), Kerala (11786), Karnataka (11403), Punjab (11318), and Tamil Nadu (10598).

