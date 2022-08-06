JUST IN
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai tests Covid-19 positive with mild symptoms
Data story: India logs 19,406 new Covid cases, active tally at 134,793
Swine fever: Kerala won't wait for central allocation to compensate farmers
Live news updates: India records 19,400 new coronavirus cases, 49 deaths
School drop-out rate decreasing across all levels: Govt informs Lok Sabha
LG Manoj Sinha flags off 'The Great India Run' from Srinagar's Lal Chowk
India to have 150,000 Ayushman Bharat health and wellness centres by Dec
Monsoon session: Bill to strengthen antitrust watchdog tabled in Lok Sabha
US, Australia among six countries interested in Tejas, says govt
Indian Navy inks pact with ISRO's Space Applications Centre on data sharing
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Swine fever: Kerala won't wait for central allocation to compensate farmers
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai tests Covid-19 positive with mild symptoms
Business Standard

Data story: India logs 19,406 new Covid cases, active tally at 134,793

India has added 126,856 cases in the past 7 days

Topics
Coronavirus | Health Ministry | Delta variant of coronavirus

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

covid, corona, coronavirus
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a passenger for Covid-19 testing at Charbagh railway station in Lucknow. (PTI Photo)

India on August 6 reported a decrease of 571 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 134,793. The country is twenty-fourth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On August 6, it added 19,406 cases to take its total caseload to 44,126,994. And, with 49 new fatalities, including 11 more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 526,649, or 1.20 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 3,273,551 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on August 5, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,059,220,794. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,465,552 — or 98.50 per cent of the total caseload — with 19,928 new cured cases being reported on August 6.
  • India has added 126,856 cases in the past 7 days.
  • India has so far administered 2,059,220,794 vaccine doses.
  • The count of active cases across India on August 6 saw a decrease of 571, compared with 1,114 on August 5.
  • With 19,928 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.50%, while the fatality rate at 1.19%.
  • India’s new daily closed cases stand at 19,977 — 49 deaths and 19,928 recoveries.
  • The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8055989), Kerala (6727584), Karnataka (4016556), Tamil Nadu (3550547), and Andhra Pradesh (2333224).
  • The five states with the most active cases are Maharashtra (11906), Kerala (11786), Karnataka (11403), Punjab (11318), and Tamil Nadu (10598).
  • The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148129), Kerala (70548), Karnataka (40155), Tamil Nadu (38033), and Delhi (26327).

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Sat, August 06 2022. 10:49 IST

`