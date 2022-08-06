First Published: Sat, August 06 2022. 10:49 IST
Data story: India logs 19,406 new Covid cases, active tally at 134,793
India has added 126,856 cases in the past 7 days
Topics
Coronavirus | Health Ministry | Delta variant of coronavirus
https://mybs.in/2axlvpY
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a passenger for Covid-19 testing at Charbagh railway station in Lucknow. (PTI Photo)
India on August 6 reported a decrease of 571 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 134,793. The country is twenty-fourth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On August 6, it added 19,406 cases to take its total caseload to 44,126,994. And, with 49 new fatalities, including 11 more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 526,649, or 1.20 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 3,273,551 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on August 5, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,059,220,794. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,465,552 — or 98.50 per cent of the total caseload — with 19,928 new cured cases being reported on August 6.