Data story: India logs 3,230 Covid cases; active tally declines by 1,057

India has added 37,213 cases in the past 7 days.

India has so far administered 2,178,243,967 vaccine doses.

The count of active cases across India on September 27 saw a decrease of 1,057, compared with 579 on September 26.

With 4,255 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.72%, while the fatality rate is at 1.19%.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 4,287— 32 deaths and 4,255 recoveries.

India on September 26 conducted 274,755 tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 899,093,560.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8119601), Kerala (6800148), Karnataka (4063833), Tamil Nadu (3580979), and Andhra Pradesh (2338151).

The five states with the most active cases are Kerala (12846), Tamil Nadu (5437), Maharashtra (3641), West Bengal (3045), and Karnataka (3012).

The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148331), Kerala (71110), Karnataka (40281), Tamil Nadu (38046), and Delhi (26501). With 1,408,253 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on September 26, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,178,243,967. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 44,004,553 — or 98.72 per cent of the total caseload — with 4,255 new cured cases being reported on September 27.

India on September 27 reported a decrease of 1,057 in active cases to take its count to 42,358. The country is thirty-sixth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On September 27, it added 3,230 cases to take its total caseload to 44,575,473. And, with 32 new fatalities, including 22 more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 reached 528,562, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.