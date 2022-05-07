Data story: India logs 3,805 new cases; death toll rises to 524,024

India on Saturday reported a net increase of 615 in active cases to take its count to 20,303. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.02 per cent (one in 5,000). The country is seventy-fifth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Friday, it added 3,805 cases to take its total caseload to 43,098,743 from 43,094,938 — an increase of 0.01%. And, with 22 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 524,024, or 1.22 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 1,749,063 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Friday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,900,094,982.

The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,554,416 — or 98.74 per cent of total caseload — with 3,168 new cured cases being reported on Friday.

Now the seventy-fifth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 22,879 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.02% of all active cases globally (one in every 5,000 active cases), and 8.48% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,900,094,982 vaccine doses. That is 4408.70 per cent of its total caseload, and 135.46 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 91 days.

The count of active cases across India on Saturday saw a net increase of 615, compared to net decrease of 31 on Friday. With 3,168 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.21%

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.34%), Nagaland (2.14%), and Maharashtra (1.88%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 3,190 — 22 deaths and 3,168 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.68%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 7850.8 days, and for deaths at 16509.9 days.

India on Wednesday conducted 487,544 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 840,332,469. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.5%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7878801), Kerala (6543402), Karnataka (3948464), Tamil Nadu (3454217), and Andhra Pradesh (2319732).

Maharashtra tally: 7878801.

Kerala tally: 6543402.

Karnataka tally: 3948464.

Tamil Nadu tally: 3454217.

Andhra Pradesh tally: 2319732.

Uttar Pradesh tally: 2076013.

West Bengal tally: 2018489.

Delhi tally: 1891425.