Data story: India logs 306,064 new cases; test positivity rate at 20.8%

India on Monday reported a net increase of 62,130 in active cases to take its count to 2,249,335. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 3.37 per cent (one in 30). The country is sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 306,064 cases to take its total caseload to 39,543,328 from 39,237,264 — an increase of 0.78%. And, with 439 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 489,848, or 1.24 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,756,364 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Sunday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,622,607,516. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 36,804,145 — or 93.07 per cent of total caseload — with 243,495 new cured cases being reported on Monday.

Now the sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 2,163,075 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 3.37% of all active cases globally (one in every 30 active cases), and 8.72% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,622,607,516 vaccine doses. That is 4103.36 per cent of its total caseload, and 115.81 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 4 days.

The count of active cases across India on Monday saw a net increase of 62,130, compared with 73,840 on Sunday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Karnataka (27349), Kerala (17411), Maharashtra (13384), Andhra Pradesh (10467), and Tamil Nadu (6257).

With 243,495 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 93.07%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.24%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.38%), Nagaland (2.1%), and Maharashtra (1.89%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 243,934 — 439 deaths and 243,495 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.17%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.9%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 89.2 days, and for deaths at 773.1 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Karnataka (50210), Kerala (45449), Maharashtra (40805), Tamil Nadu (30580), and Gujarat (16617).

India on Sunday conducted 1,474,753 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 716,995,333. The test positivity rate recorded was 20.8%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7507225), Kerala (5643097), Karnataka (3517682), Tamil Nadu (3133990), and Andhra Pradesh (2180634).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 40805 new cases to take its tally to 7507225.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 45449 cases to take its tally to 5643097.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 50210 cases to take its tally to 3517682.

Tamil Nadu has added 30580 cases to take its tally to 3133990.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 14440 to 2180634.

West Bengal has added 6980 cases to take its tally to 1965245.

Uttar Pradesh has added 13654 cases to take its tally to 1946819.

Delhi has added 9197 cases to take its tally to 1791711.