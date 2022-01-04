JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Omicron tally in India rises to 1,892; active cases increased to 171,830
Business Standard

DATA STORY: India logs 37,379 new cases, most since September 9

India has so far administered 1,467,018,464 vaccine doses. That is 4196.24 per cent of its total caseload, and 104.87 per cent of its population

Topics
Coronavirus | ICMR | Omicron

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

vaccination

India on Tuesday reported a net increase of 26,248 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 171,830. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 0.53 per cent (one in 189). The country is twenty-fifth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Monday, it added 37,379 cases to take its total caseload to 34,960,261 from 34,922,882 — an increase of 0.11%. And, with 124 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 482,017, or 1.38 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 9,927,797 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Monday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,467,018,464. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 34,306,414 — or 98.13 per cent of total caseload — with 11,007 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.

Now the twenty-fifth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 160,570 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 0.53% of all active cases globally (one in every 189 active cases), and 8.83% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).
India has so far administered 1,467,018,464 vaccine doses. That is 4196.24 per cent of its total caseload, and 104.87 per cent of its population.
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 86 days.
The count of active cases across India on Tuesday saw a net increase of 26,248, compared with 22,781 on Monday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (10401), West Bengal (3148), Delhi (2589), Jharkhand (1376), and Gujarat (1105).
With 11,007 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.13%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.38%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Nagaland (2.18%), and Uttarakhand (2.15%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 11,131 — 124 deaths and 11,007 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.11%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 647.9 days, and for deaths at 2694.1 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (12160), West Bengal (6078), Delhi (4099), Kerala (2560), and Tamil Nadu (1728).
India on Monday conducted 1,154,302 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 682,428,595. The test positivity rate recorded was 3.2%.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6712028), Kerala (5254974), Karnataka (3010847), Tamil Nadu (2752856), and Andhra Pradesh (2077608).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 12160 new cases to take its tally to 6712028.
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 2560 cases to take its tally to 5254974.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 1290 cases to take its tally to 3010847.
Tamil Nadu has added 1728 cases to take its tally to 2752856.
Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 122 to 2077608.
Uttar Pradesh has added 570 cases to take its tally to 1713107.
West Bengal has added 6078 cases to take its tally to 1655228.
Delhi has added 4099 cases to take its tally to 1458220.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, January 04 2022. 10:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU