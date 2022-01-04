DATA STORY: India logs 37,379 new cases, most since September 9

India on Tuesday reported a net increase of 26,248 in active cases to take its count to 171,830. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.53 per cent (one in 189). The country is twenty-fifth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Monday, it added 37,379 cases to take its total caseload to 34,960,261 from 34,922,882 — an increase of 0.11%. And, with 124 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 482,017, or 1.38 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 9,927,797 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Monday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,467,018,464. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 34,306,414 — or 98.13 per cent of total caseload — with 11,007 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.

Now the twenty-fifth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 160,570 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.53% of all active cases globally (one in every 189 active cases), and 8.83% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,467,018,464 vaccine doses. That is 4196.24 per cent of its total caseload, and 104.87 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 86 days.

The count of active cases across India on Tuesday saw a net increase of 26,248, compared with 22,781 on Monday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (10401), West Bengal (3148), Delhi (2589), Jharkhand (1376), and Gujarat (1105).

With 11,007 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.13%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.38%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Nagaland (2.18%), and Uttarakhand (2.15%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 11,131 — 124 deaths and 11,007 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.11%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 647.9 days, and for deaths at 2694.1 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (12160), West Bengal (6078), Delhi (4099), Kerala (2560), and Tamil Nadu (1728).

India on Monday conducted 1,154,302 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 682,428,595. The test positivity rate recorded was 3.2%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6712028), Kerala (5254974), Karnataka (3010847), Tamil Nadu (2752856), and Andhra Pradesh (2077608).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 12160 new cases to take its tally to 6712028.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 2560 cases to take its tally to 5254974.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 1290 cases to take its tally to 3010847.

Tamil Nadu has added 1728 cases to take its tally to 2752856.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 122 to 2077608.

Uttar Pradesh has added 570 cases to take its tally to 1713107.

West Bengal has added 6078 cases to take its tally to 1655228.

Delhi has added 4099 cases to take its tally to 1458220.