Data story: India logs 4,575 new cases; death toll rises to 515,355

India on Wednesday reported a net decrease of 2,986 in active cases to take its count to 46,962. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.08 per cent (one in 1,250). The country is sixty-fourth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Tuesday, it added 4,575 cases to take its total caseload to 42,975,883 from 42,971,308 — an increase of 0.01%. And, with 145 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 515,355, or 1.2 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 1,869,103 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Tuesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,793,399,555. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,413,566 — or 98.69 per cent of total caseload — with 7,416 new cured cases being reported on Wednesday.

Now the sixty-fourth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 37,284 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.08% of all active cases globally (one in every 1,250 active cases), and 8.57% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,793,399,555 vaccine doses. That is 4173.03 per cent of its total caseload, and 127.85 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 33 days.

The count of active cases across India on Tuesday saw a net decrease of 4,170, compared with 5,324 on Monday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Jharkhand (75), Himachal Pradesh (27), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1), and Sikkim (1).

With 7,416 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.69%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.2%

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.34%), Nagaland (2.13%), and Maharashtra (1.83%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 7,561 — 145 deaths and 7,416 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.91%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 6510.8 days, and for deaths at 2463.2 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (1791), Mizoram (483), Maharashtra (460), Karnataka (197), and Delhi (177).

India on Tuesday conducted 873,395 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 7,743,10,567. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.5%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7869498), Kerala (6515103), Karnataka (3942927), Tamil Nadu (3451322), and Andhra Pradesh (2318547).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 460 new cases to take its tally to 7869498.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 1791 cases to take its tally to 6515103.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 197 cases to take its tally to 3942927.

Tamil Nadu has added 151 cases to take its tally to 3451322.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 69 to 2318547.

Uttar Pradesh has added 105 cases to take its tally to 2069363.

West Bengal has added 68 cases to take its tally to 2015980.

Delhi has added 177 cases to take its tally to 1862047.