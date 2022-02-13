Data story: India logs 44,877 new cases; death toll rises to 508,665

India on Sunday reported a net decrease of 73,398 in active cases to take its count to 537,045. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.73 per cent (one in 137). The country is twenty-second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Saturday, it added 44,877 cases to take its total caseload to 42,631,421 from 42,586,544 — an increase of 0.11%. And, with 684 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 508,665, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 4,916,801 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Saturday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,728,149,447. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 41,585,711 — or 97.55 per cent of total caseload — with 117,591 new cured cases being reported on Sunday.

Now the twenty-second-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 443,283 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.73% of all active cases globally (one in every 137 active cases), and 8.74% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,728,149,447 vaccine doses. That is 4053.69 per cent of its total caseload, and 123.34 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 11 days.

The count of active cases across India on Sunday saw a net decrease of 73,398, compared with 87,359 on Saturday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (1).

With 117,591 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.57%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.19%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.33%), Nagaland (2.13%), and Maharashtra (1.83%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 118,275 — 684 deaths and 117,591 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.58%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 658.1 days, and for deaths at 515.1 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (15184), Maharashtra (4359), Karnataka (3202), Tamil Nadu (2812), and Rajasthan (2606).

India on Saturday conducted 1,450,532 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 749,320,579. The test positivity rate recorded was 3.1%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7839447), Kerala (6396247), Karnataka (3924297), Tamil Nadu (3433966), and Andhra Pradesh (2312029).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 4359 new cases to take its tally to 7839447.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 15184 cases to take its tally to 6396247.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 3202 cases to take its tally to 3924297.

Tamil Nadu has added 2812 cases to take its tally to 3433966.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 896 to 2312029.

Uttar Pradesh has added 1746 cases to take its tally to 2056741.

West Bengal has added 672 cases to take its tally to 2010389.

Delhi has added 920 cases to take its tally to 1850516.