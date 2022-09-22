Data story: India logs 5,443 new Covid cases; active tally at 46,342

India on September 22 reported a decrease of 126 in active coronavirus
cases to take its count to 46,342. The country is thirty-fourth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On September 22, it added 5,443 cases to take its total caseload to 44,553,042. And, with 26 new fatalities, including 12 more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll
reached 528,429, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 1,585,343 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on September 21, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,171,136,934. The count of recovered coronavirus
cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,978,271 — or 98.71 per cent of the total caseload — with 5,291 new cured cases being reported on September 22.
India has added 36,563 cases in the past 7 days.
India has so far administered 2,171,136,934 vaccine doses.
The count of active cases across India on September 22 saw an increase of 126, compared with a decrease of 1,163 on September 21.
With 5,291 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.71%, while the fatality rate is at 1.19%.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 5,317 — 26 deaths and 5,291 recoveries.
India on September 21 conducted 339,062 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 892,728,070.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8117024), Kerala (6791486), Karnataka (4062474), Tamil Nadu (3578317), and Andhra Pradesh (2338006).
The five states with the most active cases are Kerala (15556), Tamil Nadu (5159), Maharashtra (4050), Karnataka (3334), and Assam (2727).
The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148319), Kerala (71036), Karnataka (40278), Tamil Nadu (38041), and Delhi (26500).
