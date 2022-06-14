Data story: India logs 6,594 new Covid cases, active tally over 50,000-mark

India reported an increase of 2,553 in active cases to take its count to 50,548. The country is thirty-second among the most affected countries globally by active cases.

On June 14, it added 6,594 cases to take its total caseload to 43,236,695. And, with 6 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 524,777, or 1.21 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 1,465,182 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on June 13, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,953,570,360. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,661,370 — or 98.67 per cent of total caseload — with 4,035 new cured cases being reported on June 14.