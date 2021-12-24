DATA STORY: India logs 6,650 new cases; Delhi adds 698 cases in 7 days

JUST IN
India on Friday reported a net reduction of 775 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 77,516. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 0.32 per cent (one in 313). The country is twenty-ninth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 6,650 cases to take its total caseload to 34,772,626 from 34,765,976 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 374 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 479,133, or 1.38 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 5,744,652 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Thursday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,403,163,063. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 34,215,977 — or 98.4 per cent of total caseload — with 7,051 new cured cases being reported on Friday.

Now the twenty-ninth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 46,577 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 0.32% of all active cases globally (one in every 313 active cases), and 8.87% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).
India has so far administered 1,403,163,063 vaccine doses. That is 4035.25 per cent of its total caseload, and 100.3 per cent of its population.
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 84 days.
The count of active cases across India on Friday saw a net decrease of 775, compared to net increase of 101 on Thursday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (547), Delhi (60), Goa (37), Uttarakhand (36), and Jharkhand (41).
With 7,051 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.4%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.38%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Nagaland (2.18%), and Uttarakhand (2.15%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 7,425 — 374 deaths and 7,051 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 5.03%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.0%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 3624.1 days, and for deaths at 887.6 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (2514), Maharashtra (1179), Tamil Nadu (607), West Bengal (516), and Karnataka (299).
India on Thursday conducted 1,165,887 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 669,809,816. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.6%.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6653345), Kerala (5228286), Karnataka (3003564), Tamil Nadu (2742224), and Andhra Pradesh (2076212).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 1179 new cases to take its tally to 6653345.
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 2514 cases to take its tally to 5228286.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 299 cases to take its tally to 3003564.
Tamil Nadu has added 607 cases to take its tally to 2742224.
Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 135 to 2076212.
Uttar Pradesh has added 32 cases to take its tally to 1710796.
Delhi has added 118 cases to take its tally to 1442633.

First Published: Fri, December 24 2021. 11:56 IST

