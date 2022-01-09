Data story: India logs 638,872 cases in 7 days; positivity rate at 10.2%

India on Sunday reported a net increase of 118,442 in active cases to take its count to 590,611. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 1.18 per cent (one in 70). The country is ninth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Saturday, it added 159,632 cases to take its total caseload to 35,528,004 from 35,368,372 — an increase of 0.45%. And, with 327 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 483,790, or 1.36 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 8,928,316 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Saturday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,515,760,645. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 34,453,603 — or 96.98 per cent of total caseload — with 40,863 new cured cases being reported on Sunday.

Now the ninth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 638,872 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 1.42% of all active cases globally (one in every 70 active cases), and 8.79% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,515,760,645 vaccine doses. That is 4266.38 per cent of its total caseload, and 108.35 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 48 days.

The count of active cases across India on Sunday saw a net increase of 118,442, compared with 100,806 on Saturday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (31750), West Bengal (10671), Tamil Nadu (9443), Karnataka (8394), and Delhi (8305).

With 40,863 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 96.98%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.36%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.7%), Nagaland (2.18%), and Uttarakhand (2.12%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 41,190 — 327 deaths and 40,863 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.79%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.3%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 153.9 days, and for deaths at 1025.2 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (41434), Delhi (20181), West Bengal (18802), Tamil Nadu (10978), and Karnataka (8906).

India on Saturday conducted 1,563,566 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 690,034,525. The test positivity rate recorded was 10.2%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6875656), Kerala (5279304), Karnataka (3039958), Tamil Nadu (2787391), and Andhra Pradesh (2080602).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 41434 new cases to take its tally to 6875656.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 5944 cases to take its tally to 5279304.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 8906 cases to take its tally to 3039958.

Tamil Nadu has added 10978 cases to take its tally to 2787391.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 839 to 2080602.

West Bengal has added 18802 cases to take its tally to 1730759.

Uttar Pradesh has added 6401 cases to take its tally to 1729870.

Delhi has added 20181 cases to take its tally to 1526979.