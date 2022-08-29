JUST IN
Karnataka CM instructs DCs to release house, crop damage relief money
Top Headlines: RIL AGM today; Suzuki Motor to set up EV battery unit & more
TMS Ep247: WFH & women, prof. of practice, markets, Jackson Hole conference
Latest news LIVE: India records 7,591 new Covid cases, lowest in 76 days
CJI Ramana retired without constituting bench for Article 370 pleas: Omar
7 daredevils who stood just 100 metres from imploding twin towers
Internet services suspended in 27 Assam districts during govt exam hours
Taliban member killed in mine explosion in Afghanistan's Kunar province
WFH: Can it add more Indian women to the workforce?
What is the Jackson Hole conference?
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Karnataka CM instructs DCs to release house, crop damage relief money
Business Standard

Data story: India logs 7,591 new Covid cases; death toll at 527,799

India has added 66,763 cases in the past 7 days

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine | Covid-19 XE Variant

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

A health worker sorts vials at a COVID-19 testing site amid concern over a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
A health worker sorts vials at a Covid-19 testing site amid concern over a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

India on August 29 reported a decrease of 1,660 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 84,931. The country is twenty-first among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On August 29, it added 7,591 cases to take its total caseload to 44,415,723. And, with 45 new fatalities, including 15 more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 527,799, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.
.

With 2,470,330 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on August 28, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,119,105,738. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,802,993 — or 98.62 per cent of the total caseload — with 9,206 new cured cases being reported on August 29.
.

  1. India has added 66,763 cases in the past 7 days.
  2. India has so far administered 2,119,105,738 vaccine doses.
  3. The count of active cases across India on August 29 saw a decrease of 1,660, compared with 720 on August 28.
  4. With 9,206 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.62%, while the fatality rate at 1.19%.
  5. India’s new daily closed cases stand at 9,251 — 45 deaths and 9,206 recoveries.
  6. India on August 27 conducted 165,751 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 885,208,552.
  7. The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8096484), Kerala (6752218), Karnataka (4049411), Tamil Nadu (3567160), and Andhra Pradesh (2336725).
  8. The five states with the most active cases are Punjab (17678), Maharashtra (11679), Kerala (8551), Karnataka (7859), and Tamil Nadu (5268).
  9. The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148229), Kerala (70808), Karnataka (40234), Tamil Nadu (38034), and Delhi (26458).
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Mon, August 29 2022. 09:23 IST

`