Data story: India logs 7,591 new Covid cases; death toll at 527,799

India on August 29 reported a decrease of 1,660 in active cases to take its count to 84,931. The country is twenty-first among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On August 29, it added 7,591 cases to take its total caseload to 44,415,723. And, with 45 new fatalities, including 15 more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 reached 527,799, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,470,330 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on August 28, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,119,105,738. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,802,993 — or 98.62 per cent of the total caseload — with 9,206 new cured cases being reported on August 29.