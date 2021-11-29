DATA STORY: India logs 8,309 new cases; death toll rises to 468,790

India on Monday reported a net reduction of 1,832 in active cases to take its count to 103,859. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.52 per cent (one in 192). The country is twenty-fourth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 8,309 cases to take its total caseload to 34,580,832 from 34,572,523 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 236 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 468,790, or 1.35 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 4,204,171 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Sunday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,224,168,929. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 34,008,183 — or 98.34 per cent of total caseload — with 9,905 new cured cases being reported on Monday.

Now the twenty-fourth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 61,931 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.52% of all active cases globally (one in every 192 active cases), and 8.99% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,224,168,929 vaccine doses. That is 3540.02 per cent of its total caseload, and 87.51 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (164301565), Maharashtra (116682039), West Bengal (95659207), Madhya Pradesh (88155820), and Gujarat (83592661).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Gujarat (1308745), Kerala (1268333), Jammu and Kashmir (1263123), Delhi (1257721), and Uttarakhand (1164628).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 67 days.

The count of active cases across India on Monday saw a net reduction of 1,832, compared with 1,328 on Sunday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Karnataka (77), Punjab (27), Uttarakhand (26), Ladakh (19), and Sikkim (13).

With 9,905 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.34%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.35%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Nagaland (2.17%), and Uttarakhand (2.15%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 10,141— 236 deaths and 9,905 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.17%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 2884.4 days, and for deaths at 1376.5 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (4350), Maharashtra (832), Tamil Nadu (736), West Bengal (715), and Karnataka (315).

India on Sunday conducted 762,268 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 640,291,325. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.1%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.75%), Kerala (12.98%), Sikkim (11.77%), Goa (11.63%), and Maharashtra (10.17%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Himachal Pradesh (3.11%), Mizoram (2.99%), Manipur (2.46%), West Bengal (2.01%), and Meghalaya (1.91%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1647979), J&K (1287335), Kerala (1107197), Karnataka (787488), and Telangana (724279).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6634444), Kerala (5133709), Karnataka (2995600), Tamil Nadu (2725467), and Andhra Pradesh (2072624).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 832 new cases to take its tally to 6634444.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 4350 cases to take its tally to 5133709.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 315 cases to take its tally to 2995600.

Tamil Nadu has added 736 cases to take its tally to 2725467.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 178 to 2072624.

Uttar Pradesh has added 9 cases to take its tally to 1710382.

Delhi has added 32 cases to take its tally to 1440866.