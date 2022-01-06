DATA STORY: India logs 90,928 cases, daily positivity rate rises to 6.4%

India on Thursday reported a net increase of 71,397 in active cases to take its count to 285,401. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.79 per cent (one in 127). The country is twenty-third among the most affected countries by active cases. On Wednesday, it added 90,928 cases to take its total caseload to 35,109,286 from 35,018,358 — an increase of 0.26%. And, with 325 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 482,876, or 1.38 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 9,125,099 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Wednesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,486,780,227. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 34,341,009 — or 97.81 per cent of total caseload — with 19,206 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.

Now the twenty-third-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 287,246 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.79% of all active cases globally (one in every 127 active cases), and 8.82% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,486,780,227 vaccine doses. That is 4234.72 per cent of its total caseload, and 106.28 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 78 days.

The count of active cases across India on Thursday saw a net increase of 71,397, compared with 42,174 on Wednesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (21199), Delhi (8418), West Bengal (7567), Tamil Nadu (4165), and Karnataka (3882).

With 19,206 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.81%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.38%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.74%), Nagaland (2.18%), and Uttarakhand (2.14%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 19,531 — 325 deaths and 19,206 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.69%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 267.3 days, and for deaths at 1029.5 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (26538), West Bengal (14022), Delhi (10665), Tamil Nadu (4862), and Kerala (4801).

India on Wednesday conducted 1,413,030 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 685,305,751. The test positivity rate recorded was 6.2%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6757032), Kerala (5263415), Karnataka (3017572), Tamil Nadu (2760449), and Andhra Pradesh (2078376).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 26538 new cases to take its tally to 6757032.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 4801 cases to take its tally to 5263415.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 4246 cases to take its tally to 3017572.

Tamil Nadu has added 4862 cases to take its tally to 2760449.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 434 to 2078376.

Uttar Pradesh has added 2036cases to take its tally to 1716132.

West Bengal has added 14022 cases to take its tally to 1678323.

Delhi has added 10665 cases to take its tally to 1474366.