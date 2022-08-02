JUST IN

Assam CM launches digital issuance of caste certificates for students

Business Standard

Data story: India logs new Covid cases, active tally sees net decline

India has added 129,558 cases in the past 7 days

New Delhi 
India has so far administered 2,046,081,081 vaccine doses.

India reported a decrease of 4,197 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 139,792. The country is twenty-ninth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On August 2, it added 13,734 cases to take its total caseload to 44,050,009. And, with 34 new fatalities, including 7 more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 526,430, or 1.20 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,677,405 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on August 1, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,046,081,081. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,383,787 — or 98.49 per cent of the total caseload — with 17,897 new cured cases being reported on August 2.
  • India has added 129,558 cases in the past 7 days.
  • India has so far administered 2,046,081,081 vaccine doses.
  • The count of active cases across India on August 2 saw a decrease of 4197, compared with an increase of 313 on August 1.
  • With 17,897 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.49%, while the fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.21%.
  • India’s new daily closed cases stand at 17,931— 34 deaths and 17,897 recoveries.
  • The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8048285), Kerala (6722411), Karnataka (4008650), Tamil Nadu (3545605), and Andhra Pradesh (2332165).
  • The five states with the most active cases are Kerala (13886), West Bengal (13493), Maharashtra (12808), Tamil Nadu (12228), and Karnataka (10859).
  • The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148105), Kerala (70481), Karnataka (40148), Tamil Nadu (38032), and Delhi (26313).

First Published: Tue, August 02 2022. 09:25 IST

