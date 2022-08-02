Data story: India logs new Covid cases, active tally sees net decline

India has added 129,558 cases in the past 7 days.

India has so far administered 2,046,081,081 vaccine doses.

The count of active cases across India on August 2 saw a decrease of 4197, compared with an increase of 313 on August 1.

With 17,897 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.49%, while the fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.21%.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 17,931— 34 deaths and 17,897 recoveries.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8048285), Kerala (6722411), Karnataka (4008650), Tamil Nadu (3545605), and Andhra Pradesh (2332165).

The five states with the most active cases are Kerala (13886), West Bengal (13493), Maharashtra (12808), Tamil Nadu (12228), and Karnataka (10859).

The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148105), Kerala (70481), Karnataka (40148), Tamil Nadu (38032), and Delhi (26313). With 2,677,405 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on August 1, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,046,081,081. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,383,787 — or 98.49 per cent of the total caseload — with 17,897 new cured cases being reported on August 2.

India reported a decrease of 4,197 in active cases to take its count to 139,792. The country is twenty-ninth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On August 2, it added 13,734 cases to take its total caseload to 44,050,009. And, with 34 new fatalities, including 7 more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 reached 526,430, or 1.20 per cent of total confirmed infections.