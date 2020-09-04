DATA STORY: India now accounts for 12% of all active cases, 8% of deaths globally

A day after reporting its biggest single-day spike in count of confirmed cases, India on Friday again saw more than 80,000 new daily cases, at 83,341. The country’s Covid-19 tally reached 3,936,747. Cured cases increased by 66,659 in a day to 3,037,151, and fatalities by 1,096 to 68,472.

The third-most-affected country by total cases, second by active cases, and fourth by death toll, India has added 549,247 cases in the past 7 days alone. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday (September 4, 2020):

