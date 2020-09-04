DATA STORY: India now accounts for 12% of all active cases, 8% of deaths globally

A day after reporting its biggest single-day spike in count of confirmed coronavirus cases, India on Friday again saw more than 80,000 new daily cases, at 83,341. The country’s Covid-19 tally reached 3,936,747. Cured coronavirus cases increased by 66,659 in a day to 3,037,151, and fatalities by 1,096 to 68,472.
The third-most-affected country by total cases, second by active cases, and fourth by death toll, India has added 549,247 cases in the past 7 days alone. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday (September 4, 2020):
India now accounts for 11.99% of all active cases globally (one in every 8 active cases), and 7.84% of all deaths (one in every 13).
The count of active cases reported across India has increased by 15,586, against 14,256 on Thursday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Maharashtra (3,726), Karnataka (1,639), Chhattisgarh (1,538), Delhi (1,190), and Uttar Pradesh (1,139).
With 66,659 new daily recoveries, the most so far, India’s recovery rate has improved to 77.15%, while death rate has come down to 1.74%.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 67,755 — 1,096 deaths and 66,659 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.62%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 2.1%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 32.4 days, for active cases at 36.6 days, and for deaths at 43 days.
The states and UTs that have seen their respective biggest single-day spikes in total cases are Maharashtra (18,105), Haryana (1,881), Madhya Pradesh (1,672), J&K (1,079), Uttarakhand (946), Goa (713), Chandigarh (276), Arunachal Pradesh (214), and Himachal Pradesh (199).
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (18,105), Andhra Pradesh (10,199), Karnataka (8,865), Tamil Nadu (5,892), and Uttar Pradesh (5,662).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Chhattisgarh (49.91%), Jharkhand (66.45%), Punjab (70.53%), Karnataka (72.40%), and Kerala (72.50%).
India on Thursday conducted 1,169,765 coronavirus tests and had a test positivity rate of 7.1%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Puducherry (19.43%), Maharashtra (19.25%), Chandigarh (15.35%), Andhra Pradesh (11.92%), and Karnataka (11.85%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Chhattisgarh (38.13%), Chandigarh (31.62%), Goa (30.71%), Puducherry (28.9%), and Maharashtra (19.26%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (84,251), J&K (76,717), Andhra Pradesh (74,793), Assam (69,883), and Tamil Nadu (66,676).
Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (843,844), Andhra Pradesh (465,730), Tamil Nadu (445,851), Karnataka (370,206), and Uttar Pradesh (247,101).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 18,105 cases, its sharpest single-day jump. The state has added 150,446 cases in the past 10 days alone.
Andhra Pradesh, the second-most-affected state by total cases, has added 72,640 cases in the past seven days alone. On Friday it added 10,199 cases.
Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 5,892, has added more than 5,000 cases on each of the past 44 days.
Karnataka has reported 8,865 cases to take its tally to 370,206.
Delhi has added 2,737 cases to take its total tally to 179,569. The national capital has added 14,702 cases in the past 7 days alone.
