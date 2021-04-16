DATA STORY: India now has 1,569,743 active Covid cases, next only to the US

India on Friday reported a net increase of 97,866 in active coronavirus cases, the most ever in a day, to take its count to 1,569,743. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 8.76 per cent (one in 11). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Friday, it added 217,353 cases, the most in a day yet, to take its total caseload to 14,291,917. And, with 1,185 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 174,308, or 1.22 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 2,730,359 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Thursday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 117,223,509. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 12,547,866 – or 87.80 per cent of total caseload – with 118,302 new cured cases being reported on Friday.
With a daily increase of 217,353 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 14,074,564 on Thursday to 14,291,917 – an increase of 1.5%. Death toll has reached 174,308, with 1,185 fatalities in a day. Now the second-most-affected country by active and total cases, fourth by death, and second recovered cases, India has added 1,231,375 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 8.76% of all active cases globally (one in every 11 active cases), and 5.77% of all deaths (one in every 17 deaths).
India has so far vaccinated 117,223,509 people. That is 856.31 per cent of its total caseload, and 8.43 per cent of its population.
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (16256565), Rajasthan (15113315), Uttar Pradesh (14927701), Gujarat (13982517), and West Bengal (12593056).
Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (225649), Gujarat (218913), Chhattisgarh (206834), Rajasthan (186509), and Delhi (186468).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 6 days.
The count of active cases across India on Wednesday saw a net increase of 97,866 compared with 106,173 on Thursday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Uttar Pradesh (18013), Karnataka (11081), Maharashtra (8011), Madhya Pradesh (6143), and Kerala (5406).
With 118,302 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 87.80%, while fatality rate has come down marginally to 1.22%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.69%), Sikkim (2.09%), and Maharashtra (1.65%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 119,487 — 1,185 deaths and 118,302 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.99%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 1.4%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 45.2 days, and for deaths at 101.6 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (61695), Uttar Pradesh (22339), Delhi (16699), Chhattisgarh (15256), and Karnataka (14738).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Chhattisgarh (74.63%), Maharashtra (81.30%), Uttar Pradesh (81.82%), Madhya Pradesh (83.92%), and Jharkhand (85.48%).
India on Thursday conducted 1,473,210 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 263,476,625. The test positivity rate recorded was 14.8%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Maharashtra (15.8%), Goa (11.09%), Ladakh (10.42%), Chandigarh (9.18%), and Nagaland (8.94%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Chhattisgarh (28.54%), Goa (27.92%), Maharashtra (26.31%), Madhya Pradesh (21.26%), and Delhi (20.22%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (852133), J&K (488649), Kerala (392551), Karnataka (342955), and Andhra Pradesh (288854).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (3639855), Kerala (1197301), Karnataka (1109650), Tamil Nadu (962935), and Andhra Pradesh (942135).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 61,695 new cases to take its tally to 3639855. The state has added 581,970 cases in the past 10 days.
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 8,126 cases to take its tally to 1197301.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 14,738 cases to take its tally to 1109650.
Tamil Nadu has added 7987 cases to take its tally to 962935.
Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 3327 to 942135.
Delhi has added 16,699 cases to take its tally to 784137.
Uttar Pradesh has added 22,339 cases to take its tally to 766360.
