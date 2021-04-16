DATA STORY: India now has 1,569,743 active Covid cases, next only to the US

India on Friday reported a net increase of 97,866 in active cases, the most ever in a day, to take its count to 1,569,743. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 8.76 per cent (one in 11). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Friday, it added 217,353 cases, the most in a day yet, to take its total caseload to 14,291,917. And, with 1,185 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 174,308, or 1.22 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,730,359 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Thursday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 117,223,509. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 12,547,866 – or 87.80 per cent of total caseload – with 118,302 new cured cases being reported on Friday.