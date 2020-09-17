DATA STORY: India now has over 1 mn active Covid-19 cases; global total tops 30 mn

India’s count of confirmed cases on Wednesday increased by 97,894 — the most in a day so far — to reach 5,118,253. Active cases, meanwhile, rose by 14,043 to go past the 1-million mark. The country now has 1,009,976 active cases. With 1,132 deaths reported in 24 hours, the has now reached 83,198.

The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 652,390 cases in the past seven days.

Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday (September 17, 2020):

