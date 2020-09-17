DATA STORY: India now has over 1 mn active Covid-19 cases; global total tops 30 mn

India’s count of confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday increased by 97,894 — the most in a day so far — to reach 5,118,253. Active cases, meanwhile, rose by 14,043 to go past the 1-million mark. The country now has 1,009,976 active cases. With 1,132 deaths reported in 24 hours, the death toll has now reached 83,198.
The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 652,390 cases in the past seven days.
Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday (September 17, 2020):
India now accounts for 13.86% of all active cases globally (one in every 7 active cases), and 8.80% of all deaths (one in every 11). Of the 30,036,868 total cases globally, 5,118,253 (17%) are in India.
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in just 11 days.
The count of active cases reported across India has increased by 14043, against 5872 on Wednesday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Maharashtra (5332), Karnataka (3090), Chhattisgarh (1561), Kerala (1549), and Delhi (1127).
With 82719 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 78.64%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.63%.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 83,851 — 1,132 deaths and 82,719 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.35%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 1.9%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 35.9 days, for active cases at 49.5 days, and for deaths at 50.6 days.
The states and UTs that have seen their respective biggest single-day spikes in total cases are Delhi (4473), Odisha (4270), Kerala (3830), Punjab (2702), Haryana (2694), Rajasthan (1782), Himachal Pradesh (460), and Arunachal Pradesh (226).
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (23365), Karnataka (9725), Andhra Pradesh (8835), Uttar Pradesh (6229), and Tamil Nadu (5652).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Chhattisgarh (48.52%), J&K (64.91%), Uttarakhand (67.97%), Maharashtra (70.71%), and Kerala (71.79%).
India on Tuesday conducted 1,136,613 coronavirus tests and had a test positivity rate of 8.6%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (20.36%), Puducherry (17.63%), Chandigarh (15.86%), Andhra Pradesh (12.33%), and Karnataka (12.17%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Goa (30.4%), Maharashtra (24.03%), Sikkim (18.46%), Chandigarh (17.27%), and Chhattisgarh (16.28%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (116563), J&K (98260), Andhra Pradesh (92049), Assam (92049), and Tamil Nadu (81028).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1121221), Andhra Pradesh (592760), Tamil Nadu (519860), Karnataka (484990), and Uttar Pradesh (330265).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 23,365 cases. The state has added 214009 cases in the past 10 days alone.
Andhra Pradesh, the second-most-affected state by total cases, has added 65,248 cases in the past seven days alone. On Thursday it added 8835 cases.
Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 5,652, has added more than 5,000 cases on each of the past 57 days.
Karnataka has reported 9725 cases, to take its tally to 484990.
Delhi has added 4473 cases. The most in a day so far, to take its tally to 230269.
