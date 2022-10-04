Data story: India records 1,968 Covid cases, 7 deaths in 24 hours

India has added 23,993 cases in the past 7 days.

India has so far administered 2,187,706,075 vaccine doses.

The count of active cases across India on October 3 saw a decrease of 1,528, compared with 1,318 on October 3.

With 3,481 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%, while the fatality rate is at 1.19%.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 3,496 — 15 deaths and 3,481 recoveries.

India on October 3 conducted 209,801 tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 895,958,696.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8122432), Kerala (6808617), Karnataka (4065100), Tamil Nadu (3584563), and Andhra Pradesh (2338377).

The five states with the most active cases are Kerala (8728), Tamil Nadu (5339), West Bengal (2868), Maharashtra (2793) and Karnataka (2739).

The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148347), Kerala (71200), Karnataka (40285), Tamil Nadu (38047), and Delhi (26503). With 344,525 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on October 3, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,188,050,600. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 44,036,152 — or 98.73 per cent of the total caseload — with 3,481 new cured cases being reported on October 4.

India on October 3 reported a decrease of 1,528 in active cases to take its count to 34,598. The country is thirty-eighth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On October 4, it added 1,968 cases to take its total caseload to 44,599,466. And, with 15 new fatalities, including eight more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 reached 528,716, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.