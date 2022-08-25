Data story: India records 10,725 new Covid cases, active tally at 94,047

India on August 25 reported a decrease of 2,395 in active cases to take its count to 94,047. The country is twenty-first among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On August 25, it added 10,725 cases to take its total caseload to 44,378,920. And, with 36 new fatalities, including five more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 reached 527,488, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,350,665 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on August 24, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,108,234,347. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,757,385 — or 98.59 per cent of the total caseload — with 13,084 new cured cases being reported on August 25.