JUST IN
Data story: India records 10,725 new Covid cases, active tally at 94,047
White House, New York City Mayor condemn vandalism of Gandhi statue
Death toll from Sudan's flood, heavy rain climbs to 89, says report
Pak calls India's missile firing incident 'inadequate,' demands joint probe
Benami Law: What is the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988?
US sees India as an indispensable partner, says White House official
Tropical storm Ma-on heads to China at 30 km/hr after hitting Hong Kong
US: Baltimore targeted shooting leaves 1 dead, 6 injured on Wednesday
Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine shows 73% efficacy in children under 5 years
India breaks streak of UN abstentions on Ukraine, votes against Russia
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
White House, New York City Mayor condemn vandalism of Gandhi statue
Business Standard

Data story: India records 10,725 new Covid cases, active tally at 94,047

India has added 80,056 cases in the past 7 days

Topics
Coronavirus | ICMR | Covid-19 XE Variant

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

A health worker in Jammu takes her swab sample for a Covid-19 test on January 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)
A health worker in Jammu takes her swab sample for a Covid-19 test. (PTI Photo)

India on August 25 reported a decrease of 2,395 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 94,047. The country is twenty-first among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On August 25, it added 10,725 cases to take its total caseload to 44,378,920. And, with 36 new fatalities, including five more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 527,488, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.
.

With 2,350,665 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on August 24, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,108,234,347. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,757,385 — or 98.59 per cent of the total caseload — with 13,084 new cured cases being reported on August 25.
.

  1. India has added 80,056 cases in the past 7 days.
  2. India has so far administered 2,108,234,347 vaccine doses.
  3. The count of active cases across India on August 25 saw a decrease of 2,395, compared with 64 on August 24.
  4. With 13,084 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.60%, while the fatality rate at 1.19%.
  5. India’s new daily closed cases stand at 13,120 — 36 deaths and 13,084 recoveries.
  6. India on August 24 conducted 392,837 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 883,916,723.
  7. The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8089389), Kerala (6747371), Karnataka (4044819), Tamil Nadu (3565020), and Andhra Pradesh (2336266).
  8. The five states with the most active cases are Punjab (16979), Maharashtra (12578), Karnataka (9775), Kerala (8237), and Tamil Nadu (5630).
  9. The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148208), Kerala (70728), Karnataka (40221), Tamil Nadu (38033), and Delhi (26442).
.
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Thu, August 25 2022. 09:49 IST

`