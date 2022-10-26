Data story: India records 830 new Covid cases; zero deaths in last 24 hrs

India on October 26 reported a decrease of 942 in active cases to take its count to 21,607. The country is forty-eighth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On October 26, it added 830 cases to take its total caseload to 4,4645,768. And, with 1 fatality reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 528981, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 96,633 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on October 25, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,195,762,231. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 44,095,180 — or 98.77 per cent of the total caseload — with 1,771 new cured cases being reported on October 26.