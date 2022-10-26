JUST IN
Data story: India records 830 new Covid cases; zero deaths in last 24 hrs

India has added 11,392 cases in the past 7 days

Coronavirus | Health Ministry | Covid-19 XE Variant

New Delhi 

Photo: Unsplash/Mufid Majnun

India on October 26 reported a decrease of 942 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 21,607. The country is forty-eighth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On October 26, it added 830 cases to take its total caseload to 4,4645,768. And, with 1 fatality reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 528981, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 96,633 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on October 25, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,195,762,231. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 44,095,180 — or 98.77 per cent of the total caseload — with 1,771 new cured cases being reported on October 26.
  • India has added 11,392 cases in the past 7 days.
  • India has so far administered 2,195,762,231 vaccine doses.
  • The count of active cases across India on October 26 saw a decrease of 942, compared with 644 on October 25.
  • With 1,771 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.77%, while the fatality rate is at 1.18%.
  • India’s new daily closed cases stand at 1,772 — 1 deaths and 1,771 recoveries.
  • The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8129894), Kerala (6820261), Karnataka (4068111), Tamil Nadu (3591043), and Andhra Pradesh (2338823).
  • The five states with the most active cases are Kerala (3629), Tamil Nadu (2736), Assam (2722), Maharashtra (2496), and Karnataka (2142).
  • The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148379), Kerala (71357), Karnataka (40296), Tamil Nadu (38048), and Delhi (26508).

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 10:23 IST

