Data story: India records 862 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in 196 days

India on October 25 reported a decrease of 644 in active cases to take its count to 22,549. The country is forty-eighth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On October 25, it added 862 cases to take its total caseload to 44,644,938. And, with 3 new fatalities, including two more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 reached 528980, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

India has added 12,508 cases in the past 7 days.

India has so far administered 2,195,665,598 vaccine doses.

The count of active cases across India on October 25 saw a decrease of 644, compared with 239 on October 24.

With 1,503 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%, while the fatality rate is at 1.18%.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 1,506 — 3 deaths and 1,503 recoveries.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8129894), Kerala (6820068), Karnataka (4068035), Tamil Nadu (3590856), and Andhra Pradesh (2338818).

The five states with the most active cases are Kerala (3735), Tamil Nadu (2939), Assam (2722), Maharashtra (2496), and Karnataka (2329).

The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148379), Kerala (71356), Karnataka (40296), Tamil Nadu (38048), and Delhi (26508). With 23,791 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on October 24, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,195,665,598. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 44,093,409 — or 98.76 per cent of the total caseload — with 1,503 new cured cases being reported on October 25.