JUST IN
'Proud of him', says Infosys founder Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak
Cyclone Sitrang spares India, hits Bangladesh coast near Barisal: IMD
Delhi's air 'very poor' after Diwali as firecrackers burst in several parts
Top Headlines: Rishi Sunak to be UK's next PM, Samvat 2079 stocks & more
TMS Ep288: Samvat 2079, T20 World Cup 2022, Rakesh Mohan, disaster relief
Several fire incidents, 5 in Thane, in Maharashtra due to firecrackers
Sitrang crosses Bangladesh coast; weather in south Bengal likely to improve
Delhi records 53 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death; positivity rate at 3.26%
111,000 earthen lamps lit in Ujjain's Mahakaleswar Temple on Diwali
Latest news LIVE: India records 862 new Covid cases; 3 new deaths
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
'Proud of him', says Infosys founder Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak
Business Standard

Data story: India records 862 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in 196 days

India has so far administered 2,195,665,598 vaccine doses

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests | Covid-19 XE Variant

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Unsplash/Mufid Majnun
Photo: Unsplash/Mufid Majnun

India on October 25 reported a decrease of 644 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 22,549. The country is forty-eighth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On October 25, it added 862 cases to take its total caseload to 44,644,938. And, with 3 new fatalities, including two more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 528980, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.
.

With 23,791 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on October 24, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,195,665,598. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 44,093,409 — or 98.76 per cent of the total caseload — with 1,503 new cured cases being reported on October 25.
  • India has added 12,508 cases in the past 7 days.
  • India has so far administered 2,195,665,598 vaccine doses.
  • The count of active cases across India on October 25 saw a decrease of 644, compared with 239 on October 24.
  • With 1,503 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%, while the fatality rate is at 1.18%.
  • India’s new daily closed cases stand at 1,506 — 3 deaths and 1,503 recoveries.
  • The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8129894), Kerala (6820068), Karnataka (4068035), Tamil Nadu (3590856), and Andhra Pradesh (2338818).
  • The five states with the most active cases are Kerala (3735), Tamil Nadu (2939), Assam (2722), Maharashtra (2496), and Karnataka (2329).
  • The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148379), Kerala (71356), Karnataka (40296), Tamil Nadu (38048), and Delhi (26508).

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 09:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU