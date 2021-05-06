DATA STORY: India reports 412,262 Covid cases, most for any country in a day

India on Thursday reported a net increase of 79,169 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 3,566,398. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 19.26 per cent (one in 5). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 412,262 cases, the most added by any country in a day, to take its total caseload to 21,077,410. And, with 3,980 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 230,168, or 1.09 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 1,955,733 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Wednesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 162,513,339. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 17,280,844 – or 81.99 per cent of total caseload – with 329,113 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.
With a daily increase of 412,262 in total cases, the most in a day so far, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 20,665,148 on Wednesday to 21,077,410 – an increase of 2.0%. Death toll has reached 230,168, with 3,890 fatalities, the most in a day yet. Now the second-most-affected country by active cases, total cases and recovery, and fourth by death, India has added 2,700,886 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 19.26% of all active cases globally (one in every 5 active cases), and 6.95% of all deaths (one in every 16 deaths).
India has so far administered 162,513,339 vaccine doses. That is 771.03 per cent of its total caseload, and 11.68 per cent of its population.
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (21525556), Rajasthan (18351351), Uttar Pradesh (17829030), Gujarat (17185153), and West Bengal (15599589).
Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (284412), Gujarat (269054), Delhi (246184), Uttarakhand (245308), and Chhattisgarh (242562).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 3 days.
The count of active cases across India on Wednesday saw a net increase of 79169, compared with 40096 on Wednesday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Karnataka (22925), Kerala (18789), Andhra Pradesh (10991), Chhattisgarh (4752), and Haryana (4595).
With 329113 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 81.99%, while fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.09%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.41%), Sikkim (1.74%), and Himachal Pradesh (1.49%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 333,093 — 3,980 deaths and 329113 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.19%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 1.9%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 35.1 days, and for deaths at 39.7 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (57640), Karnataka (50112), Kerala (41953), Uttar Pradesh (31111), and Tamil Nadu (23310).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Uttarakhand (70.42%), Rajasthan (70.56%), Karnataka (71.04%), Goa (71.83%), and Gujarat (75.37%).
India on Wednesday conducted 1,923,131 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 296,775,139. The test positivity rate recorded was 21.4%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Maharashtra (17.19%), Goa (15.29%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (11.5%), Chandigarh (11.05%), and Chhattisgarh (10.72%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Goa (51.65%), Karnataka (32.28%), West Bengal (30.41%), Haryana (29.96%), and Sikkim, (27.59%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (936285), J&K (548314), Kerala (461095), Karnataka (390620), and Uttarakhand (348292).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (4880542), Kerala (1743932), Karnataka (1741046), Uttar Pradesh (1399294), and Tamil Nadu (1272602).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 57,640 new cases to take its tally to 4880542. The state has added 585,515 cases in the past 10 days.
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 41,953 cases to take its tally to 1743932.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 50,112 cases to take its tally to 1741046.
Uttar Pradesh has added 31,111 cases to take its tally to 1399294.
Tamil Nadu has added 23,310 cases to take its tally to 1272602.
Delhi has added 20,960 cases to take its tally to 1253902.
Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 22,204 to 1206232.
