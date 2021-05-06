DATA STORY: India reports 412,262 Covid cases, most for any country in a day

India on Thursday reported a net increase of 79,169 in active cases to take its count to 3,566,398. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 19.26 per cent (one in 5). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 412,262 cases, the most added by any country in a day, to take its total caseload to 21,077,410. And, with 3,980 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 230,168, or 1.09 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 1,955,733 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Wednesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 162,513,339. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 17,280,844 – or 81.99 per cent of total caseload – with 329,113 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.