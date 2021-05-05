DATA STORY: India reports its biggest-ever single-day Covid death toll of 3,780

India on Wednesday reported a net increase of 40,096 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 3,487,229. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 18.83 per cent (one in 5). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Wednesday, it added 382,315 cases to take its total caseload to 20,665,148. And, with 3,780 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 226,188, or 1.09 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 1,484,989 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Tuesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 160,494,188. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 16,951,731 – or 82.03 per cent of total caseload – with 338,439 new cured cases being reported on Wednesday.
With a daily increase of 382,315 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 20,282,833 on Monday to 20,665,148 – an increase of 1.9%. Death toll has reached 226,188, with 3,780 fatalities. Now the second-most-affected country by active cases, total cases and recovery, and fourth by death, India has added 2,667,881 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 18.83% of all active cases globally (one in every 5 active cases), and 6.86% of all deaths (one in every 16 deaths).
India has so far administered 160,494,188 vaccine doses. That is 805.47 per cent of its total caseload, and 11.54 per cent of its population.
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (21264710), Rajasthan (18228432), Uttar Pradesh (17678588), Gujarat (17024161), and West Bengal (15509554).
Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (283778), Gujarat (266534), Delhi (242571), Chhattisgarh (241656), and Uttarakhand (241453).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 3 days.
The count of active cases across India on Wednesday saw a net increase of 40096, compared with 33491 on Tuesday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Karnataka (19629), Kerala (10985), Andhra Pradesh (7745), Haryana (4108), and Chhattisgarh (3482).
With 338439 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 82.03%, while fatality rate has come down to 1.09%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.41%), Sikkim (1.74%), and Himachal Pradesh (1.50%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 342,219 — 3,780 deaths and 338439 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.10%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 2.0%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 37.1 days, and for deaths at 41.1 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (51880), Karnataka (44631), Kerala (37190), Uttar Pradesh (25770), and Tamil Nadu (21228).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Rajasthan (69.78%), Uttarakhand (70.77%), Karnataka (71.56%), Gujarat (74.85%), and Jharkhand (75.55%).
India on Tuesday conducted 1,541,229 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 294,852,008. The test positivity rate recorded was 24.8%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Maharashtra (17.16%), Goa (14.92%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (11.29%), Chandigarh (10.96%), and Chhattisgarh (10.61%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Goa (42.95%), West Bengal (30.54%), Karnataka (29.04%), Sikkim (28.79%), and Chhattisgarh (27.68%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (932036), J&K (545200), Kerala (456520), Karnataka (388323), and Uttarakhand (347771).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (4822902), Kerala (1701979), Karnataka (1690934), Uttar Pradesh (1368183), and Tamil Nadu (1249292).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 51,880 new cases to take its tally to 4822902. The state has added 594,066 cases in the past 10 days.
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 37,190 cases to take its tally to 1701979.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 44,631 cases to take its tally to 1690934.
Uttar Pradesh has added 25,770 cases to take its tally to 1368183.
Tamil Nadu has added 21,228 cases to take its tally to 1249292.
Delhi has added 19,953 cases to take its tally to 1232942.
Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 20,034 to 1184028.
