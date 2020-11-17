DATA STORY: India reports lowest single-day jump in total cases since July 14

India on Tuesday reported an addition of 29,163 to its tally of confirmed coronavirus cases, the lowest single-day rise since July 14. This was in line with a cooling off seen in the country’s Covid-19 situation since early last month. Its total caseload now stands at 8,874,290.
While the number of active coronavirus cases globally now stands at 15,525,843, India’s share of these, at 453,401, has dropped to 2.92 per cent, or one in every 34 active cases. The country has shown a net decline in active cases for 45 days in a row, including of 12,077 on Tuesday. In these 45 days, the country has seen a cumulative decline of 491,595 in active case count.
As many as 40,791 new cured cases in a day pushed the country’s recovered cases to 8,290,370 (93.42 per cent of all confirmed cases so far), while India’s Covid-19 death toll reached 130,519 (1.47 per cent of all confirmed cases), including the 449 fatalities reported on Tuesday.
Now the sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 282,560 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday (November 17, 2020):
India now accounts for 2.92% of all active cases globally (one in every 34 active cases), and 9.80% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 23 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 12077, compared with 13738 on Monday. The total now stands at 453401, the lowest active case tally since July 24. The states that have reported the biggest jump in active cases are Rajasthan (347), Delhi (138), Nagaland (93), Ladakh (22), and Sikkim (9).
With 40791 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has risen to 93.42%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.47%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.15%), Maharashtra (2.63%), and Gujarat (2.01%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 41240 — 449 deaths and 40791 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.09%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.4%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 210.6 days, and for deaths at 201.1 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Delhi (3797), West Bengal (3012), Kerala (2710), Maharashtra (2535), and Rajasthan (2169).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Himachal Pradesh (76.04%), Kerala (86.18%), Haryana (89.42%), Chhattisgarh (89.99%), and Delhi (90.22%).
India on Monday conducted 844,382 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 126,542,907. The test positivity rate recorded was 3.5%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (18%), Goa (14.25%), Chandigarh (12.88%), Puducherry (10%), and Chhattisgarh (9.85%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Nagaland (41.79%), Rajasthan (29.77%), Haryana (20.15%), Himachal Pradesh (17.71%), and Delhi (12.73%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (276541), J&K (201544), Andhra Pradesh (176123), Kerala (156530), and Tamil Nadu (147125).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1749777), Karnataka (862804), Andhra Pradesh (854764), Tamil Nadu (759916), and Kerala (527708).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 2,535 cases. The state has added 39463 cases in the past 10 days.
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 1157 cases to take its tally to 862804.
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, on Tuesday added 753 cases to take its tally to 854764.
Kerala has added 2710 cases to take its tally to 527708.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 1,725 to 759916.
Uttar Pradesh has added 1546 cases to take its tally to 512850.
Delhi has added 3797 cases to take its tally to 489202.
