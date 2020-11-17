DATA STORY: India reports lowest single-day jump in total cases since July 14

India on Tuesday reported an addition of 29,163 to its tally of confirmed cases, the lowest single-day rise since July 14. This was in line with a cooling off seen in the country’s Covid-19 situation since early last month. Its total caseload now stands at 8,874,290.

While the number of active cases globally now stands at 15,525,843, India’s share of these, at 453,401, has dropped to 2.92 per cent, or one in every 34 active cases. The country has shown a net decline in active cases for 45 days in a row, including of 12,077 on Tuesday. In these 45 days, the country has seen a cumulative decline of 491,595 in active case count.

As many as 40,791 new cured cases in a day pushed the country’s recovered cases to 8,290,370 (93.42 per cent of all confirmed cases so far), while India’s Covid-19 reached 130,519 (1.47 per cent of all confirmed cases), including the 449 fatalities reported on Tuesday.

Now the sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 282,560 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday (November 17, 2020):

