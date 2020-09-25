DATA STORY: India's active case reduction streak snapped, net addition at 3,734

India’s streak of net reduction in active cases was broken as the country reported an increase of 3,734 on Friday — after six straight days of net decline in the number — to 970,116. A jump of 81,177 in the number of cured cases, meanwhile, pushed recoveries in the country to 4756164, or 81.74 per cent all infections reported so far.

While a single-day increase of 86052 in total cases took India’s overall tally to 5,818,570, its reached 92,290 with 1,141 fatalities being reported in 24 hours.

The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 603,893 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday (September 25, 2020):

