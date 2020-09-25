DATA STORY: India's active case reduction streak snapped, net addition at 3,734

India’s streak of net reduction in active coronavirus cases was broken as the country reported an increase of 3,734 on Friday — after six straight days of net decline in the number — to 970,116. A jump of 81,177 in the number of cured cases, meanwhile, pushed recoveries in the country to 4756164, or 81.74 per cent all infections reported so far.
While a single-day increase of 86052 in total cases took India’s overall tally to 5,818,570, its death toll reached 92,290 with 1,141 fatalities being reported in 24 hours.
The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 603,893 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday (September 25, 2020):
India now accounts for 12.94% of all active cases globally (one in every 8 active cases), and 9.34% of all deaths (one in every 11).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in just 12 days.
The count of active cases across India has increased by 3734, against a net reduction of 1995 on Thursday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Kerala (3135), Maharashtra (1521), Karnataka (897), Odisha (545), and Telangana (350).
With 81177 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 81.74%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.59%.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 82,318 — 1,141 deaths and 87,374 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.39%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 1.5%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 46.5 days, for active cases at 179.7 days, and for deaths at 55.7 days.
The states and UTs that have seen their respective biggest single-day spikes in total cases are Kerala (6324), Odisha (4340), Rajasthan (1981), and Puducherry (668).
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (19164), Andhra Pradesh (7855), Karnataka (7710), Kerala (6324), and Tamil Nadu (5692).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Chhattisgarh (61.53%), Kerala (69.83%), J&K (70.07%), Uttarakhand (72.87%), and Maharashtra (75.86%).
India on Thursday conducted 1,492,409 coronavirus tests, the most in a day so far, and had a test positivity rate of 5.8%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (20.73%), Chandigarh (15.77%), Puducherry (15.46%), Goa (12.51%), and Karnataka (12.3%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Goa (31.88%), Maharashtra (22.92%), Chandigarh (19.24%), Sikkim (16.08%), and Chhattisgarh (14.64%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (139120), J&K (112699), Andhra Pradesh (102992), Tamil Nadu (90041), and Assam (88954).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1282963), Andhra Pradesh (654385), Tamil Nadu (563691), Karnataka (548557), and Uttar Pradesh (374277).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 19,164 cases. The state has added 205589 cases in the past 10 days.
Andhra Pradesh, the second-most-affected state by total cases, has added 52,923 cases in the past seven days alone. On Friday it added 7855 cases.
Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 5692, has added more than 5,000 cases on each of the past 65 days.
Karnataka has reported 7710 cases, to take its tally to 548557.
Delhi has added 3834 cases to take its tally to 260623.
