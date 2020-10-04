DATA STORY: India's active cases down by 7,371; single-day jump in total cases drops to 75,829

After three days of increase, India on Sunday reported yet another net reduction in the number of active cases – of 7,371 to 937,625. This was the fourth instance of decline in active cases on a net basis in the past 16 days. With 940 Covid-19-related fatalities being reported in a day, the country’s reached 101,782. Overall, a single-day jump in total cases of 75,829 took India’s tally to 6,549,373.

The country on Sunday reported 82,260 new cured cases which took total recoveries to 5,509,966, or 84.13 of total infections reported so far.

The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 556,841 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday (October 4, 2020):

