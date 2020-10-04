DATA STORY: India's active cases down by 7,371; single-day jump in total cases drops to 75,829

After three days of increase, India on Sunday reported yet another net reduction in the number of active coronavirus cases – of 7,371 to 937,625. This was the fourth instance of decline in active cases on a net basis in the past 16 days. With 940 Covid-19-related fatalities being reported in a day, the country’s death toll reached 101,782. Overall, a single-day jump in total coronavirus cases of 75,829 took India’s tally to 6,549,373.
The country on Sunday reported 82,260 new cured cases which took total recoveries to 5,509,966, or 84.13 of total infections reported so far.
The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 556,841 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday (October 4, 2020):
-
With a daily increase of 75,829 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 6,473,544 on Saturday to 6,549,373 – an increase of 1.2%. Death toll has reached 101,782, with 940 fatalities in a day. The second-most-affected country by total cases and active cases, and third by death toll, India has added 556,841 cases in the past 7 days alone.
-
India now accounts for 11.76% of all active cases globally (one in every 8 active cases), and 9.81% of all deaths (one in every 10).
-
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 13 days.
-
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 7371, against an increase of 2779 on Saturday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Kerala (3336), Karnataka (797), Meghalaya (328), West Bengal (265), and Manipur (161).
-
With 82260 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 84.13; the fatality rate has come down to 1.55%.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 83,200 — 940 deaths and 82260 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.13%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 1.3%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 59.5 days, and for deaths at 74.7 days.
-
The states and UTs that have seen their biggest respective single-day spike in total cases today are West Bengal (3340), and Meghalaya (423).
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (14348), Karnataka (9886), Kerala (7834), Andhra Pradesh (6224), and Tamil Nadu (5622).
-
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (63.08%), Chhattisgarh (75.02%), J&K (78.43%), Maharashtra (79.29%), and Tripura (79.67%).
-
India on Saturday conducted 1,142,131 coronavirus tests, and had a test positivity rate of 6.6%.
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (20.34%), Chandigarh (15.39%), Puducherry (14.18%), Goa (13.43%), and Karnataka (12.18%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Goa (29.83%), Nagaland (25.87%), Maharashtra (19.11%), Tripura (15.85%), and Chandigarh (15.6%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (163064), J&K (127684), Andhra Pradesh (115306), Assam (105712), and Tamil Nadu (100588).
-
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1430861), Andhra Pradesh (713014), Karnataka (630516), Tamil Nadu (614507), and Uttar Pradesh (410626).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 14,348 cases. The state has added 167062 cases in the past 10 days.
-
Andhra Pradesh, the second-most-affected state by total cases, has added 44,263 cases in the past seven days alone. On Sunday it added 6224 cases.
-
Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 5,622, has added more than 5,000 cases on each of the past 74 days.
-
Karnataka has reported 9886 cases, to take its tally to 630516.
-
Delhi has added 2258 cases to take its tally to 287930.
