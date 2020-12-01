DATA STORY: India's active cases fall to 435,603, the lowest since July 23

India on Tuesday reported a massive drop in its count of active coronavirus cases – a net reduction of 11,349 to 435,603, the lowest since July 23. This is 2.40 per cent of all active cases globally (one in 42). However, it should be noted that only four states (Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Assam, and Goa) reported any new active cases. Overall, the country added 31,118 cases to take its tally to 9,462,809.
National capital Delhi, witnessing a third wave of infections, reported an increase of 3,726 cases and 108 more deaths in the past 24 hours. Its tally now stands at 570,374, and death toll at 9,174.
With 41,985 new cured cases in a day, India’s recovered cases have reached 8,889,585 (93.94 per cent of all confirmed cases so far), while its Covid-19 death toll reached 137,621 (1.45 per cent of all confirmed cases), including the 482 fatalities reported on Monday.
Now the seventh-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 284,969 cases in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday (December 1, 2020):
With a daily increase of 31,118 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 9,431,691 on Monday to 9,462,809 – an increase of 0.3%. Death toll has reached 137,621, with 482 fatalities in a day. The seventh-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatality, and second by total cases, India has added 284,969 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 2.40% of all active cases globally (one in every 42 active cases), and 9.30% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 24 days.
The count of active cases across India saw a net decline of 11,349, compared with 7004 on Monday. The only states that have reported new active cases are Uttarakhand (89), Gujarat (81), Assam (49), and Goa (8).
With 41,985 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 93.94%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.45%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.16%), Maharashtra (2.59%), and Gujarat (2.18%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 42467 — 482 deaths and 41985 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.13%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.4%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 210.4 days, and for deaths at 197.6 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (3837), Delhi (3726), Kerala (3382), Rajasthan (2677), and West Bengal (2671).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Himachal Pradesh (77.95%), Manipur (86.11%), Rajasthan (88.45%), Kerala (89.34%), and Chhattisgarh (90.52%).
India on Monday conducted 969,325 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 141,349,301. The test positivity rate recorded was 3.2%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (16.8%), Goa (13.75%), Chandigarh (12.23%), Nagaland (9.9%), and Kerala (9.63%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Rajasthan (17.15%), Himachal Pradesh (15.08%), Sikkim (13.33%), Nagaland (11.95%), and Kerala (9.75%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (317355), J&K (228348), Andhra Pradesh (192602), Kerala (178291), and Karnataka (168723).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1823896), Karnataka (884897), Andhra Pradesh (868064), Tamil Nadu (781915), and Kerala (602982).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 3,837 cases. The state has added 55,201 cases in the past 10 days.
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 998 cases to take its tally to 884,897.
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, added 381 cases to take its tally to 868,064.
Kerala has added 3,382 cases to take its tally to 602,982.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 1,410 to 781,915.
Uttar Pradesh has added 2,015 cases to take its tally to 543,888.
Delhi has added 3,726 cases to take its tally to 570,374.
