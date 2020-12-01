DATA STORY: India's active cases fall to 435,603, the lowest since July 23

India on Tuesday reported a massive drop in its count of active cases – a net reduction of 11,349 to 435,603, the lowest since July 23. This is 2.40 per cent of all active cases globally (one in 42). However, it should be noted that only four states (Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Assam, and Goa) reported any new active cases. Overall, the country added 31,118 cases to take its tally to 9,462,809.

National capital Delhi, witnessing a third wave of infections, reported an increase of 3,726 cases and 108 more deaths in the past 24 hours. Its tally now stands at 570,374, and at 9,174.

With 41,985 new cured cases in a day, India’s recovered cases have reached 8,889,585 (93.94 per cent of all confirmed cases so far), while its Covid-19 reached 137,621 (1.45 per cent of all confirmed cases), including the 482 fatalities reported on Monday.

Now the seventh-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 284,969 cases in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday (December 1, 2020):

