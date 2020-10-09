DATA STORY: India's active cases now under 900,000, down 12.12% from Sep 18 peak

India on Friday reported yet another net reduction in its count of active cases to bring the total to a level below the 900,000 mark. At 893,592, the tally is down 12.12% from the September 18 peak of 1,017,754 and the lowest level since September 7.

While 78,365 new recoveries took the total number of cured cases to 5,906,069, an overall addition 70,496 to the total number of infections pushed the country’s tally to 6,906,151. Meanwhile, with 964 Covid-19 fatalities in a day, India’s reached 106,490.

The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 512,083 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday (October 9, 2020):

