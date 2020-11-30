DATA STORY: India's active Covid cases down by 7,004 at 446,952; recovery rate at 93.81%

After daily net additions to the count of active cases for three days, India has reported reductions for three straight days now. The country’s number of active cases on Monday reached 446,952 with another net reduction of 7,004. Overall, India added 45,333 cases to take its tally to 9,431,691.

National capital Delhi, witnessing a third wave of infections, reported an increase of 4,906 cases and 68 more deaths in the past 24 hours. Its tally now stands at 566,648, and at 9,066.

With 45,333 new cured cases in a day, India’s recovered cases have reached 8,847,600 (93.81 per cent of all confirmed cases so far), while its Covid-19 reached 137,139 (1.45 per cent of all confirmed cases), including the 443 fatalities reported on Sunday.

Now the seventh-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 291,826 cases in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare ( MoHFW) on Monday (November 30, 2020):

India now accounts for 2.47% of all active cases globally (one in every 40 active cases), and 9.36% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 24 days.

The count of active cases across India saw a net decline of 7004, compared with 984 on Sunday. The states that have reported the biggest jump in active cases are Maharashtra (1097), Gujarat (97), Uttarakhand (94), Himachal Pradesh (70), and Punjab (54).

With 45333 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 93.81%; the fatality rate has come down to 1.45%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.15%), Maharashtra (2.59%), and Gujarat (2.17%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.5%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 168.3 days, and for deaths at 214.2 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (5643), Maharashtra (5544), Delhi (4906), West Bengal (3367), and Rajasthan (2581).

Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Himachal Pradesh (76.80%), Rajasthan (88.30%), Kerala (88.84%), Chhattisgarh (90.05%), and Haryana (90.84%).

India on Sunday conducted 876,173 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 140,379,976. The test positivity rate recorded was 4.4%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (16.85%), Goa (13.77%), Chandigarh (12.25%), Nagaland (9.89%), and Kerala (9.89%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Himachal Pradesh (19.9%), Kerala (11.34%), Chandigarh (10.84%), Nagaland (9.3%), and Goa (7.78%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (314797), J&K (226893), Andhra Pradesh (238227), Kerala (177304), and Karnataka (167487).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1814515), Karnataka (882608), Andhra Pradesh (867063), Tamil Nadu (779046), and Kerala (593957).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 5,544 cases. The state has added 57,004 cases in the past 10 days.

Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 1,291 cases to take its tally to 883,899.

Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, added 620 cases to take its tally to 867,683.

Kerala has added 5,643 cases to take its tally to 599,600.

Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 1,459 to 780,505.

Uttar Pradesh has added 1,974 cases to take its tally to 541,873.

Delhi has added 4,906 cases to take its tally to 566,648.



