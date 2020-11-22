DATA STORY: India's active Covid cases increase by 1,215 to 440,962

After registering daily net reductions in active cases for 47 days in a row, India has now reported an increase in the count of active cases twice in three days. On Sunday, its total number of active cases rose by 1,215 to 440,962. The country, ranking sixth globally on this parameters, now accounts for 2.65 per cent of all active cases across the world, or one in every 38. Overall, the country added 43,493 cases to take its tally to 9,095,806.

National capital Delhi, which is witnessing a third wave of infections, reported an increase of 5,879 cases and 111 more deaths in the past 24 hours. Its tally now stands at 523,117, and at 8,270.

As many as 43,493 new cured cases in a day pushed India’s recovered cases to 8,521,617 (93.69 per cent of all confirmed cases so far), while its Covid-19 reached 133,227 (1.47 per cent of all confirmed cases), including the 501 fatalities reported on Sunday.

Now the sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 281,227 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday (November 22, 2020):

