DATA STORY: India's active Covid cases increase by 1,215 to 440,962

After registering daily net reductions in active coronavirus cases for 47 days in a row, India has now reported an increase in the count of active cases twice in three days. On Sunday, its total number of active cases rose by 1,215 to 440,962. The country, ranking sixth globally on this parameters, now accounts for 2.65 per cent of all active cases across the world, or one in every 38. Overall, the country added 43,493 cases to take its tally to 9,095,806.
National capital Delhi, which is witnessing a third wave of infections, reported an increase of 5,879 cases and 111 more deaths in the past 24 hours. Its tally now stands at 523,117, and death toll at 8,270.
As many as 43,493 new cured cases in a day pushed India’s recovered cases to 8,521,617 (93.69 per cent of all confirmed cases so far), while its Covid-19 death toll reached 133,227 (1.47 per cent of all confirmed cases), including the 501 fatalities reported on Sunday.
Now the sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 281,227 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday (November 22, 2020):
With a daily increase of 45,209 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 9,004,365 on Saturday to 9,095,806 – an increase of 0.5%. Death toll has reached 133,227, with 501 fatalities in a day. The sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatality, and second by total cases, India has added 281,227 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 2.65% of all active cases globally (one in every 38 active cases), and 9.60% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 23 days.
The count of active cases across India saw an increase of 1215, compared with a net reduction of 4047 on Saturday. The states that have reported the biggest jump in active cases are Maharashtra (1610), Rajasthan (1028), Chhattisgarh (842), Madhya Pradesh (790), and Uttarakhand (577).
With 43493 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has risen to 93.69%; the fatality rate has come down to 1.46%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.15%), Maharashtra (2.62%), and Gujarat (2.09%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 43994 — 501 deaths and 43493 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.14%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.5%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 139.1 days, and for deaths at 184.0 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Delhi (5879), Kerala (5772), Maharashtra (5760), West Bengal (3639), and Rajasthan (3007).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Himachal Pradesh (77.48%), Kerala (87.62%), Chhattisgarh (89.46%), Haryana (89.54%), and Rajasthan (89.99%).
India on Saturday conducted 1,075,326 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 131,733,134. The test positivity rate recorded was 4.2%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (17.53%), Goa (14.1%), Chandigarh (12.64%), Nagaland (9.81%), and Chhattisgarh (9.68%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Ladakh (18.04%), Himachal Pradesh (15.75%), Delhi (12.9%), Rajasthan (9.87%), and Chandigarh (9.83%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (290758), J&K (210804), Andhra Pradesh (182746), Kerala (165387), and Karnataka (153598).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1774455), Karnataka (871342), Andhra Pradesh (861092), Tamil Nadu (768340), and Kerala (557441).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 5,760 cases. The state has added 42,622 cases in the past 10 days.
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 1,781 cases to take its tally to 871,342.
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, on Sunday added 1,160 cases to take its tally to 861,092.
Kerala has added 5,772 cases to take its tally to 557,441.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 1,663 to 768,340.
Uttar Pradesh has added 2,235 cases to take its tally to 524,223.
Delhi has added 5,879 cases to take its tally to 523,117.
