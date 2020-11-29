DATA STORY: India's active Covid cases see net reduction of 984 to 453,956

After daily net additions to the count of active cases for three days, India has reported reductions for consecutive days now. After a decline of 615 on Saturday, the country’s number of active cases reached 453,956 with another net reduction of 984 reported on Sunday. Overall, India added 418,10 cases to take its tally to 9,392,919.

National capital Delhi, witnessing a third wave of infections, reported an increase of 4,998 cases and 89 more deaths in the past 24 hours. Its tally now stands at 561,742, and at 8,998.

With 42,298 new cured cases in a day, India’s recovered cases have reached 8,802,267 (93.71 per cent of all confirmed cases so far), while its Covid-19 reached 136,696 (1.46 per cent of all confirmed cases), including the 496 fatalities reported on Sunday.

Now the seventh-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 297,113 cases in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare ( MoHFW ) on Sunday (November 29, 2020):