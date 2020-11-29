DATA STORY: India's active Covid cases see net reduction of 984 to 453,956
After daily net additions to the count of active coronavirus cases for three days, India has reported reductions for consecutive days now. After a decline of 615 on Saturday, the country’s number of active cases reached 453,956 with another net reduction of 984 reported on Sunday. Overall, India added 418,10 cases to take its tally to 9,392,919.
National capital Delhi, witnessing a third wave of infections, reported an increase of 4,998 cases and 89 more deaths in the past 24 hours. Its tally now stands at 561,742, and death toll at 8,998.
With 42,298 new cured cases in a day, India’s recovered cases have reached 8,802,267 (93.71 per cent of all confirmed cases so far), while its Covid-19 death toll reached 136,696 (1.46 per cent of all confirmed cases), including the 496 fatalities reported on Sunday.
Now the seventh-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 297,113 cases in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday (November 29, 2020):
-
With a daily increase of 41,810 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 9,351,109 on Saturday to 9,392,919 – an increase of 0.4%. Death toll has reached 136,696, with 496 fatalities in a day. The seventh-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatality, and second by total cases, India has added 297,113 cases in the past 7 days.
-
India now accounts for 2.53% of all active cases globally (one in every 40 active cases), and 9.37% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).
-
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 24 days.
-
The count of active cases across India saw a net decline of 984, compared with 615 on Saturday. The states that have reported the biggest jump in active cases are Maharashtra (1940), Kerala (950), Rajasthan (568), Himachal Pradesh (369), and Madhya Pradesh (304).
-
With 42298 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 93.71%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.46%.
-
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.16%), Maharashtra (2.59%), and Gujarat (2.15%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 42794 — 496 deaths and 42,298 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.16%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.5%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 155.4 days, and for deaths at 190.7 days.
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (6250), Maharashtra (5965), Delhi (4998), West Bengal (3459), and Rajasthan (2765).
-
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Himachal Pradesh (76.40%), Rajasthan (88.19%), Kerala (88.69%), Chhattisgarh (89.86%), and Haryana (90.34%).
-
India on Saturday conducted 1,283,449 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 139,503,803. The test positivity rate recorded was 3.3%.
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (16.92%), Goa (13.81%), Chandigarh (12.25%), Nagaland (9.89%), and Kerala (9.61%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Sikkim (21.15%), Himachal Pradesh (12.15%), Kerala (9.77%), Nagaland (8.39%), and Goa (7.86%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (311558), J&K (224924), Andhra Pradesh (190774), Kerala (175886), and Karnataka (165885).
-
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1814515), Karnataka (882608), Andhra Pradesh (867063), Tamil Nadu (779046), and Kerala (593957).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 5,965 cases. The state has added 56,995 cases in the past 10 days.
-
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 1,522 cases to take its tally to 882,608.
-
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, added 625 cases to take its tally to 867,063.
-
Kerala has added 6,250 cases to take its tally to 593,957.
-
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 1,430 to 779,046.
-
Uttar Pradesh has added 2,152 cases to take its tally to 539,899.
-
Delhi has added 4,998 cases to take its tally to 561,742.
First Published: Sun, November 29 2020. 17:42 IST
