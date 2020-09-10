DATA STORY: India's biggest 24-hour jump in active and total Covid-19 cases, deaths

India on Thursday reported a set of grim numbers — its steepest single-day jump in active and total coronavirus cases, as well as Covid-19 deaths. With a net addition of 21,624, the count of active cases has reached 919,018. The total count is now at 4,465,863, with 95,735 cases getting added in 24 hours. And 1,172 fatalities reported in a day have pushed the country’s death toll to 75,062.
The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 612,457 cases in the past 7 days alone. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday (September 10, 2020):
-
India now accounts for 13.10% of all active cases globally (one in every 8 active cases), and 8.27% of all deaths (one in every 12).
-
The count of active cases reported across India has increased by 21,624, against 13,697 on Wednesday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Maharashtra (9,291), Karnataka (2,552), Delhi (1,396), Kerala (1,336), and Chhattisgarh (1,126).
-
With 72,939 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has fallen a little to 77.74%; the fatality rate has come down to 1.68%.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 74,111 — 1,172 deaths and 72,939 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.58%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 2.1%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 32 days, for active cases at 29.1 days, and for deaths at 44 days.
-
The states and UTs that have seen their respective biggest single-day spikes in total cases are Maharashtra (23,577), Delhi (4,039), Kerala (3,402), Haryana (2,294), Punjab (2,137), J&K (1,617), and Uttarakhand (1,117).
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (23,577), Andhra Pradesh (10,418), Karnataka (9,540), Uttar Pradesh (6,568), and Tamil Nadu (5,584).
-
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Chhattisgarh (46.12%), Uttarakhand (67.11%), Maharashtra (70.96%), J&K (71.24%), and Jharkhand (71.46%).
-
India on Tuesday conducted 1,129,756 coronavirus tests and had a test positivity rate of 8.5%.
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Puducherry (19.95%), Maharashtra (19.78%), Chandigarh (16.18%), Andhra Pradesh (12.24%), and Karnataka (11.94%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Ladakh (29.63%), Goa (29.02%), Maharashtra (24.12%), Nagaland (15.78%), and Chhattisgarh (14.75%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (96,083), J&K (85,668), Andhra Pradesh (82,510), Assam (75,795), and Tamil Nadu (73,253).
-
Five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (967,349), Andhra Pradesh (527,512), Tamil Nadu (480,524), Karnataka (421,730), and Uttar Pradesh (285,041).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 23,577 cases, its biggest jump in a day. The state has added 186,660 cases in the past 10 days alone.
-
Andhra Pradesh, the second-most-affected state by total cases, has added 71,981 cases in the past seven days alone. On Thursday it added 10,418 cases.
-
Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 5,584, has added more than 5,000 cases on each of the past 50 days.
-
Karnataka has reported 9,540 cases to take its tally to 421,730.
-
Delhi has added 4,039 cases, its biggest single-day number so far, to take its tally to 201,174.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU