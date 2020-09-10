DATA STORY: India's biggest 24-hour jump in active and total Covid-19 cases, deaths

India on Thursday reported a set of grim numbers — its steepest single-day jump in active and total cases, as well as Covid-19 deaths. With a net addition of 21,624, the count of active cases has reached 919,018. The total count is now at 4,465,863, with 95,735 cases getting added in 24 hours. And 1,172 fatalities reported in a day have pushed the country’s to 75,062.

The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 612,457 cases in the past 7 days alone. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday (September 10, 2020):

