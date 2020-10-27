DATA STORY: India's biggest 24-hr fall in active cases yet, lowest tally spike since July 18

In some relief at the coronavirus pandemic front, India on Tuesday reported its lowest single-day spike in total cases, at of 36,470, and its biggest single-day net reduction in active cases yet. With a decline of 27,860, the country’s total count of active cases shrank to 625,857, the lowest level since August 8 and 39 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754.
The 63,842 additional cured cases reported on Tuesday took the number of recovered patients in the country to 7,201,070, or 90.62 per cent of all confirmed cases so far. Meanwhile, with 488 more fatalities – one of the lowest daily numbers in over three months – India’s Covid-19 toll reached 119,502.
The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatality, and second by total cases, India has added 349,366 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday (October 27, 2020):
-
With a daily increase of 36,470 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 7,909,959 on Monday to 7,946,429 – an increase of 0.5%. Death toll has reached 119,502, with 488 fatalities in a day. The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatality, and second by total cases, India has added 349,366 cases in the past 7 days.
-
India now accounts for 6.00% of all active cases globally (one in every 17 active cases), and 10.26% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).
-
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 18 days.
-
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 27860, compared with 14437 on Monday. The total now stands at 625857, the lowest active case tally since August 8. The states that have reported the biggest jump in active cases are West Bengal (173), Manipur (57), Mizoram (25), Himachal Pradesh (22), and Punjab (2).
-
With 63842 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 90.62%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.50%.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 64,330 — 488 deaths and 63842 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.76%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.6%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 150.7 days, and for deaths at 169.4 days.
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (4287), West Bengal (4121), Maharashtra (3645), Karnataka (3130), and Delhi (2832).
-
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (76.03%), Chhattisgarh (86.51%), Puducherry (87.34%), West Bengal (87.64%), and Maharashtra (89.20%).
-
India on Monday conducted 958,116 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 104,420,894. The test positivity rate recorded on Thursday was 3.8%.
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (19.07%), Goa (14.58%), Chandigarh (13.84%), Puducherry (11.69%), and Karnataka (10.82%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Sikkim (25%), Goa (22.66%), Rajasthan (21.4%), Puducherry (13.5%), and Kerala (12.2%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (222006), J&K (166196), Andhra Pradesh (145955), Assam (131967), and Tamil Nadu (126689).
-
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1648665), Andhra Pradesh (808924), Karnataka (805947), Tamil Nadu (711713), and Uttar Pradesh (472077).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 3,645 cases. The state has added 72603 cases in the past 10 days.
-
Andhra Pradesh, the second-most-affected state by total cases, has added 22,874 cases in the past seven days. On Tuesday it added 1901 cases.
-
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 2,708 to 711713.
-
Karnataka has reported 3130 cases, to take its tally to 805947.
-
Uttar Pradesh has added 1807 cases to take its tally to 472077.
-
Delhi has added 2832 cases to take its tally to 359488.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU