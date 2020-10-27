DATA STORY: India's biggest 24-hr fall in active cases yet, lowest tally spike since July 18

In some relief at the pandemic front, India on Tuesday reported its lowest single-day spike in total cases, at of 36,470, and its biggest single-day net reduction in active cases yet. With a decline of 27,860, the country’s total count of active cases shrank to 625,857, the lowest level since August 8 and 39 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754.

The 63,842 additional cured cases reported on Tuesday took the number of recovered patients in the country to 7,201,070, or 90.62 per cent of all confirmed cases so far. Meanwhile, with 488 more fatalities – one of the lowest daily numbers in over three months – India’s Covid-19 toll reached 119,502.

The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatality, and second by total cases, India has added 349,366 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday (October 27, 2020):

