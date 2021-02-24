DATA STORY: India's Covid vaccination now at 110.3% of its total caseload

India on Wednesday reported a net reduction of 399 to bring its count of active coronavirus cases down at 146,907. This is 85.57 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 0.67 per cent (one in 149). The country is 14th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Wednesday, it added 13,742 cases to take its total caseload to 11,030,176. And, with 104 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 156,567, or 1.42 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 420,046 more vaccinations across India on Tuesday, the total count of those inoculated reached 12,165,598. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 10,726,702 – or 97.25 per cent of total caseload – with 14,037 new cured cases being reported on Wednesday.
With a daily increase of 13,742 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 11,016,434 on Tuesday to 11,030,176 – an increase of 0.1%. Death toll has reached 156,567, with 104 fatalities in a day. Now the fourteenth-most-affected country by active cases, fourth by fatality, and second by total and recovered cases, India has added 92,856 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 0.67% of all active cases globally (one in every 149 active cases), and 6.27% of all deaths (one in every 16 deaths).
India has so far vaccinated 12,165,598 people. That is 110.30 per cent of its total caseload, and 0.876 per cent of its population.
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 67 days.
The count of active cases across India saw a net reduction of 399 on Wednesday, compared with 2,749 on Tuesday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (298), Punjab (128), Gujarat (54), Telangana (48), and Madhya Pradesh (47).
With 14,037 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has reached 97.25%, while fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.42%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.22%), Maharashtra (2.45%), and Gujarat (2.20%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 14,141 — 104 deaths and 14,037 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.74%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 556.0 days, and for deaths at 1,043.2 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (6218), Kerala (4034), Tamil Nadu (442), Punjab (414), and Karnataka (383).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (94.33%), Maharashtra (94.96%), Punjab (94.96%), West Bengal (97.62%), and Gujarat (97.69%).
India on Tuesday conducted 805,844 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 213,036,275. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.7%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (13.32%), Goa (11.26%), Nagaland (9.41%), Kerala (9.35%), and Ladakh (8.9%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Maharashtra (9.21%), Kerala (5.8%), Goa (3.21%), Puducherry (2.47%), and Lakshadweep (2.14%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (609292), J&K (383473), Kerala (317092), Karnataka (280120), and Andhra Pradesh (263788).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2112312), Kerala (1040903), Karnataka (948849), Andhra Pradesh (889409), and Tamil Nadu (849166).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 6,218 new cases to take its tally to 2112312. The state has added 52,126 cases in the past 10 days.
Kerala, now the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 4034 cases to take its tally to 1040903.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 383 cases to take its tally to 948849.
Andhra Pradesh has added 70 cases to take its tally to 889409.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 442 to 849166.
Delhi has added 145 cases to take its tally to 638173.
Uttar Pradesh has added 106 cases to take its tally to 602975.
