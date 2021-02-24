DATA STORY: India's Covid vaccination now at 110.3% of its total caseload

India on Wednesday reported a net reduction of 399 to bring its count of active cases down at 146,907. This is 85.57 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.67 per cent (one in 149). The country is 14th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Wednesday, it added 13,742 cases to take its total caseload to 11,030,176. And, with 104 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 156,567, or 1.42 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 420,046 more vaccinations across India on Tuesday, the total count of those inoculated reached 12,165,598. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 10,726,702 – or 97.25 per cent of total caseload – with 14,037 new cured cases being reported on Wednesday.